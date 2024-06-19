Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 General Counsels in Software for 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 General Counsels in Software for 2024.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 General Counsels in Software for 2024. Software platforms are making virtually every aspect of business easier, more efficient and more productive. The companies that create cloud computing and artificial intelligence platforms are at the forefront of innovation, driving technological advancements across all industries. However, they must navigate a complex web of regulations, intellectual property issues, data privacy laws, and more. That's where the role of general counsel step in. This year's awardees are invaluable when it comes to guiding their respective companies through legal challenges, reducing risks, and ensuring compliance.

First, we recognize Katrina Johnson, Group General Counsel of WiseTech, who has 20 years of in-house legal experience within high-growth technology companies like Uber, eBay, and PayPal. Next, Chris Young, General Counsel of Ironclad, is a seasoned C-Suite legal leader, and draws on his experience with roles at the U.S. Department of Justice, The White House, City of Sacramento, and Obama for America. Last but not least, we have Shir Kodner, the Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Cloudinary, who has experience in leading commercial negotiations of multimillion licensing transactions.

These experts provide strategic advice and enable software companies to operate smoothly. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 General Counsels in Software for 2024.

This year's awardees include Scott Booth (ServiceTitan), Henry Patterson (Harness), Suketa Shah (Advantive), Chris Young (Ironclad), Simeon Vance (Awardco), and Christopher Ghazarian (DreamHost), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

