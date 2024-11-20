Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Private Equity Attorneys of 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 Private Equity Attorneys of 2024.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 Private Equity Attorneys of 2024. These attorneys are essential players in the private equity sector, guiding clients through the complexities of fund formation, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory frameworks. Their work involves not only structuring high-stakes transactions but also advising on compliance matters and strategic investments that drive growth and innovation across various industries. With expertise ranging from negotiating joint ventures to navigating cross-border deals, they enable clients to capitalize on opportunities while effectively managing risks.

This year's awardees exemplify a commitment to excellence, drawing from diverse experiences in top law firms and corporate legal departments. As strategic partners in the investment lifecycle, these attorneys serve as trusted advisors to private equity firms, portfolio companies, and institutional investors while leveraging their deep industry knowledge to optimize outcomes.

Among this year's awardees, Adam Fleisher, Partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton, is recognized for his work in governance and succession matters for major private equity and hedge funds. Ron Geffner, Partner at Sadis and Goldberg, stands out for his extensive SEC background and expertise in structuring private investment vehicles for hedge funds. Spencer Moats, Partner at Foley and Lardner, excels in private equity transactions, having advised on over 150 deals valued in the billions, showcasing his commitment to maximizing financial returns for diverse clients.

This year's awardees were chosen through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Private Equity Attorneys of 2024.

This year's awardees include Len Jacoby (Cooley) and Kipp Cohen (Blank Rome), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

