Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of Dallas for 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Dallas for 2023. As the 9th largest city in the U.S. and the 2nd largest city in the Lone Star State, Dallas boasts a booming economy. In fact, the Dallas-Fort Worth region is home to over 20 corporate headquarters, making the area one of the largest corporate concentrations in the country. This is because Texas state laws have massively benefitted the wider business and legal market, with a lack of state income tax making it a very appealing location for lawyers looking to practice their profession.

These days Dallas is home to numerous law firms, corporate headquarters, and government agencies, providing a wide range of practice areas to choose from. This includes: corporate law, energy law, healthcare law, and many more. This rich diversity empowers attorneys to either specialize or transition between different legal domains, nurturing their professional development. Operating across a wide spectrum of sectors, the individuals awarded this year exude an unwavering passion for delivering the legal guidance essential for the betterment of their organizations and the community.

This year's honorees include Susan Fisher, a Partner at Thompson Coburn, where she draws upon her extensive experience handling transactions exceeding $1 billion for clients, guiding them through every aspect of their business dealings. Next in the spotlight is Patrick Cowlishaw, who holds the position of Partner and General Counsel at Jackson Walker, one of the largest law firms in Texas. Finally, we have Joseph Zopolsky, a member at Glast Phillips & Murray, who has spent his career representing clients in litigation and business-related matters across the country and around the world.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Attorneys of Dallas for 2023.

This year's awardees include Joseph Zopolsky (Glast Phillips & Murray), Scott Edwards (Hartline Barger), and David O'Dens (SettlePou), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

