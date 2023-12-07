Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of DC for 2023

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of DC for 2023.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of DC for 2023. The legal community in Washington, DC is dynamic and diverse, reflecting the city's central role in shaping the legal landscape of the US. At the core of the nation's legal landscape, it hosts a myriad of legal institutions and entities including government agencies, Capitol Hill, advocacy groups, and last but not least, the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land. Attorneys play crucial roles in drafting legislation, providing legal advice to lawmakers, and participating in the legislative process. Awardees this year come from extensive backgrounds from prestigious law firms that handle a wide range of legal matters, from corporate law to constitutional law.

Among this year's awardees, Elizabeth Conti, Corporate Counsel at Aimmune Therapeutics, contributes her expertise to a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies. Earl G. Matthews, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Administrative Officer at Albers Aerospace, brings extensive experience from senior roles in the White House and continues to serve as a Colonel in the Army Reserve, with a veteran background in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Additionally, Mark A. Klapow, a Partner at Crowell & Moring, has represented numerous Fortune 500 companies, including Alcoa, AT&T, Caterpillar, Dow, Ericsson, ExxonMobil, Intel, Lenovo, Molson Coors, and Western Union, in federal and state courts nationwide.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Attorneys of DC for 2023.

This year's awardees include Sheila Millar (Keller and Heckman), William H. White Jr. (Kiernan Trebach), Ted Stern (Outside GC) and Heather Deane (Kiernan Trebach), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

About Attorney Intel

Attorney Intel provides news and information on notable law firms and the broader legal industry. The site is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals knowledgeable on the various firms and attorneys that make up the legal sector. Attorney Intel and its affiliates circulate its content to over 30,800 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Attorney Intel, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://attorneyintel.com/

SOURCE Attorney Intel