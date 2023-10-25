Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of Houston for 2023

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Houston for 2023.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Houston for 2023. Located near the Gulf of Mexico, Houston is the 5th largest metropolitan area in the U.S. by population. Houston's rise began as a trading center – and later, the discovery of oil resources further fueled its growth. The city has subsequently diversified its economic landscape. With multiple Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Houston, the area offers a variety of growing industries, including energy, life science, manufacturing, logistics, aerospace, and others. As a result, this thriving international city stands as an attractive destination for legal professionals to thrive in their careers.

Working in a wide range of fields, the men and women highlighted this year provide legal leadership to some of the most recognizable brands in the world. This includes companies such as United Airlines, ExxonMobil, Shell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Aramco, just to name a few. These exceptional legal practitioners have set themselves apart from peers with their relentless dedication, unwavering commitment, and unmatched expertise.

This year's honorees include Luke Burns, a Partner at the esteemed international law firm Reed Smith. Over the past few years, Burns has played a pivotal role in transactions totaling billions of dollars in the upstream sector, spanning the Permian Basin, the Marcellus/Utica, the Gulf of Mexico, and various other regions.

Next on our list is Brady Edwards, who holds the position of Partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius. Edwards made significant contributions to the firm when he inaugurated its Houston office back in 2007 and served as its Managing Partner until 2014. Under his leadership, the office flourished from a modest four-lawyer litigation hub into its present stature, boasting around 75 lawyers. Lastly, we have Noelle Reed, a Partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP & Affiliates. Equipped with a Harvard Law degree, Reed has adeptly represented clients in acquisition-related cases with a total transaction value exceeding $100 billion.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Attorneys of Houston for 2023.

This year's awardees include JackNajarian (Chamberlain Hrdlicka), William Parish (White & Case), Daniel Belhumeur (Tellurian), Jessica Steinmann (America First Policy Institute), Rodney Drinnon (McCathern PLLC), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

