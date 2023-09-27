Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of Jacksonville for 2023

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Jacksonville for 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Jacksonville for 2023. As one of the nation's fastest-growing metropolitan areas, Jacksonville has become a thriving hub for legal professionals. Often referred to as "the River City," Jacksonville provides an ideal environment for practicing law, given its diverse range of industries, including healthcare, technology, and finance & insurance. Florida's status as the third-most populous state and the fourth-largest economy in the U.S. only adds to the allure of Jacksonville as a legal destination.

Notably, Jacksonville's expanding economy has led to increased demand for legal services across various practice areas, offering lawyers abundant opportunities to establish a robust client base. On top of that, Jacksonville's legal community is centered around state and federal courthouses, surrounded by prominent legal organizations, fostering career growth and collaboration among legal practitioners. Working in a wide range of fields, the men and women highlighted this year provide legal leadership to some of the most recognizable organizations in the country, including GEICO, Kodak, and Deutsche Bank. They are respected and admired for their work and are leaders within their local communities.

Among this year's awardees is Steve Carruthers, the General Counsel at Designs for Health. An industry veteran, Carruthers' aggressive litigation strategy in state and federal courts has resulted in six-figure settlements against unauthorized online resellers of his company's products. Also awarded this year is Tara Floyd, who gained litigation experience as a public defender in the 7th Judicial Circuit and now serves as a Partner at Tyson & Mendes. Additionally, we have Reece Alford, the General Counsel at Crowley, a company with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues and approximately 6,300 employees around the world.

This year's awardees have an unmatched passion and dedication to the legal profession. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Attorneys of Jacksonville for 2023.

This year's awardees include Tim Volpe (Adams and Reese) and Lisa Rhein Carrasco (Smith Gambrell Russell), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

