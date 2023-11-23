Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of Los Angeles for 2023

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Los Angeles for 2023.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Los Angeles for 2023. The City of Angels isn't just a haven for the arts and entertainment industry – it's also a prime destination for legal professionals. Renowned worldwide for its stunning beaches, Hollywood celebrities, and delightful climate, LA's hidden gem is its formidable economy. In fact, its 2021 real GDP exceeded $950 billion, placing it among the top 20 global economies if it were a sovereign nation.

Benefitting from its remarkably diversified economy, Los Angeles has experienced substantial growth in the legal sector. High-growth industries like technology and media have generated substantial demand for legal expertise. Additionally, the city's close ties to the booming entertainment industry offer abundant opportunities for specializing in entertainment law, one of the most lucrative legal fields. Proximity to state and federal courts, a rich cultural tapestry, and a dynamic environment collectively nurture robust professional networks and personal development within LA's thriving legal community.

This year's honorees include Michael Woronoff, a transactional Partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP's Los Angeles office, who has provided strategic counsel to top private equity firms for more than three decades across various industries. Another recipient, Brenda Radmacher, serves as a Construction and Litigation Partner at Akerman LLP, boasting a distinguished career as an industry veteran and influential thought leader. Notably, Radmacher played a pivotal role in the largest construction settlement in U.S. history.

In addition, Phil Recht, a Partner at Mayer Brown, is recognized for his accomplishments. Beyond his private sector work, Recht brings extensive government experience to the table, having previously held roles such as Chief Counsel and Deputy Administrator for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of the Top 50 Attorneys of Los Angeles for 2023.

This year's awardees include Jennifer Doyle (Beautycounter), Hila Pooli (First Team Real Estate), Naseem Sagati Aghili (Ares Management), Blase Dillingham (BPM), and Brenda Radmacher (Akerman), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

About Attorney Intel

Attorney Intel provides news and information on notable law firms and the broader legal industry. The site is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals knowledgeable on the various firms and attorneys that make up the legal sector. Attorney Intel and its affiliates circulate its content to over 30,800 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Attorney Intel, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://attorneyintel.com/

SOURCE Attorney Intel