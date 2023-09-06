Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of Miami for 2023

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Miami for 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Miami for 2023. Miami, Florida is renowned for its lively atmosphere, ocean proximity, and consistently warm weather throughout the year. As one of the fastest-expanding cities in the U.S., it also presents an appealing prospect for legal professionals. With a thriving economy, diverse populace, and numerous avenues for professional advancement, Miami provides lawyers with a plethora of opportunities. The city hosts a multitude of informative seminars, conferences, and networking occasions supported by the Miami-Dade County Bar Association. Additionally, Miami's stature as a significant global business center offers abundant instances of corporate law, trade-related matters, and international disputes. The legal landscape encompasses both major international firms and smaller local practices, frequently attracting the nation's finest legal minds. This year's award recipients excel across various domains, underpinned by their extensive experience and esteemed reputations within their respective sectors, ensuring exceptional proficiency and client service.

Among this year's awardees is Joe Alexander, who is a Partner at Latham & Watkins, a global law firm with more than 3,000 lawyers. A seasoned lawyer, Alexander has guided clients on transactions with an aggregate consideration exceeding $40 billion in just the past five years. In addition, 30-year veteran Everett Wilson is a Managing Partner at Polsinelli's Miami office and a shareholder in Polsinelli's Health Care Practice Group. Notably, the M&A teams led by Wilson have been involved in some of the more significant transactions in the Florida health care market, as well as significant upper middle-market transactions throughout the country. Finally, we have Cory Eichhorn, a Partner at Holland & Knight's Miami office, where he is a member of the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice. With experience as appellate counsel in state and federal appellate courts throughout the country, Eichhorn also publishes articles and regularly speaks on issues facing consumer finance companies.

This year's awardees include Steven Weinstein (K&L Gates) and Mariana Seixas (SoftBank Investment Advisers), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

