Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of New Jersey for 2023

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of New Jersey for 2023.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of New Jersey for 2023. While many people may associate New Jersey with Atlantic City and its iconic boardwalk, the state has played a prominent role in the U.S. cultural nexus for a long time. Since its early colonial settlement days, New Jersey's robust economy has continued to evolve from its first base in farming and trade, to manufacturing and–most recently–to reliance on service and technology-based industries. Additionally, the state offers a vibrant legal landscape with a rich history and a well-established legal system. Its proximity to major financial and legal hubs like New York City provides ample networking and career opportunities, ensuring a varied and intellectually stimulating practice for attorneys. The prominent legal minds in this year's awards represent a wide range of sectors, including energy, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, IT, entertainment, and many others. Their exceptional achievements, commitment, and unique expertise have distinguished them from their colleagues and made them stand out.

One of this year's recipients is Jeanne Rentezelas, general counsel at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Before joining the Bank in 2010, Rentezelas was counsel at the FDIC, where she actively participated in briefing FDIC Chairman Sheila Bair and served on President Barack Obama's Nondiscrimination Working Group. Another awardee is Emeka Chinwuba, who serves as a Partner at Cahill Gordon & Reindel. Most notably, Chinwuba was also a volunteer prosecution attorney at the International Criminal Tribunal in connection with the trials for the perpetrators of the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Lastly, Geoffrey Berman is a Partner of Litigation at Fried Frank. Berman was previously an Associate Counsel in the Office of Independent Counsel for the Iran-Contra matter, where he successfully prosecuted a former CIA employee for tax fraud.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Attorneys of New Jersey for 2023.

This year's awardees include Brian Curtis (Colliers Engineering & Design) and Michael Lanza (Selective Insurance Group), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

