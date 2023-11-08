Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of San Antonio for 2023

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of San Antonio for 2023.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of San Antonio for 2023. One of the oldest urban centers in Texas, there's a reason why San Antonio attracts 39‥million visitors a year. As the second-largest city in the Lone Star State, San Antonio is famous for its Tex-Mex cuisine, River Walk, Alamo landmark – and its professional basketball team, the Spurs, which has won five NBA championships. But the area isn't just about history and sports. As the seventh most populous city in the country, San Antonio is also home to prominent industries such as healthcare, military, manufacturing, tourism, and technology.

Significantly, the thriving economy in San Antonio has generated a heightened need for legal services across the board. Working in a wide range of fields, the men and women highlighted this year provide leadership to some of the most recognizable organizations in the legal and financial worlds, including H-E-B, Norton Rose Fulbright, and Frost, among others. They are held in high esteem and revered for their contributions, serving as prominent figures in their respective local communities.

This year's honorees include Skip Hulett, the VP and General Counsel of NatureSweet. Having started his own law firm immediately after his legal education, Hulett is an award-winning attorney who has served as a Texas judge and excelled in the world of private business. Next we have Erica Giese, a Partner at Jackson Walker, a Texas-based law firm with more than 450 attorneys. With more than 20 years of experience, over 100 trials, and a keen ability to navigate both federal and state courts, Giese's advocacy and negotiating skills have led to tremendously successful outcomes for her clients.

Lastly, this year we would like to honor David Lopez, a Partner at Cacheaux Cavazos & Newton. A former tenured professor, Lopez has testified on Mexican law in more than 130 cases around the country over the past 20 years.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Attorneys of San Antonio for 2023.

This year's awardees include Erika Robinson (Trinity University), Skip Hulett (NatureSweet), and Paula Wyatt (Wyatt Law Firm) among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

