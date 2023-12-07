Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of San Diego for 2023

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of San Diego for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of San Diego for 2023. Located along the picturesque Pacific Ocean in Southern California, San Diego is the second most populous city in California, boasting a population of over 1.3 million residents. Its diverse population reflects its remarkable strengths including a robust economy, renowned educational institutions, and a thriving technology culture, making it the ideal place to do business. San Diego is home to cutting-edge businesses in life sciences and biotechnology, software, electronics, and other major innovative industries. It is no surprise that the majority of this year's attorneys handle corporate litigations spanning healthcare, finance, real estate, and any other high-stakes litigation surrounding technology and innovation.

In this category, many are engaged in corporate law and governance, complex IP and regulatory matters, and international affairs. Among our top attorneys, Robert Thorn is a Partner of Kimball Tirey & St. John who has been with the company since 1987, and has also contributed extensively to the firm's continuing education programs. Next, we have Ann Chaplin, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Qualcomm who reports directly to the President and CEO. During her long tenure at General Motors, she managed thousands of litigation cases involving M&A, global supply chain and purchasing operations, as well as employment and labor matters. Last but not least, Mark Wadrzyk is an experienced trial attorney and corporate legal team leader with 25 years of experience. He is the Deputy General Counsel & Global Head of Litigation and Intellectual Property of Snap, including products like Snapchat, Lens Studio, and Spectacles.

We applaud these professionals for their hard work and dedication to the individuals and industries they serve. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Attorneys of San Diego for 2023.

This year's awardees include Kimberly Blake (Gordon & Rees) and Taylor Dimler (Twist Bioscience), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

