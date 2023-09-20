Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of Tampa for 2023

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Tampa for 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Tampa for 2023. Situated along the Gulf Coast on a spacious natural harbor, Tampa boasts abundant pristine white beaches, exhilarating theme parks, professional sports offerings, and a diverse array of opportunities for wildlife enthusiasts. It also stands as one of Florida's largest cities, serving as a hub for culture and commerce alike. Tampa's dynamic economy spans multiple sectors, establishing a sturdy platform for the flourishing legal sector. Benefiting from its close proximity to major transportation centers and ports, the region ensures convenient connectivity for both clients and partners. The locale also stands out due to its concentration of influential law firms and legal enterprises, playing pivotal roles in the industry. Furthermore, the city's legal landscape is reinforced by esteemed law schools, like Stetson University College of Law, bolstering the availability of adept legal professionals in the area. This advantageous legal environment is reflected in the average annual salary of around $161,000 for lawyers in Tampa, as of May 2023. This year's accomplished legal practitioners offer expertise across a wide spectrum of legal domains, encompassing corporate law, real estate law, personal injury law, criminal law, family law, and more.

Among this year's awardees is Louis T. M. Conti, a Partner in the Tampa office of Holland & Knight, a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers and other professionals in 34 offices throughout the world. An industry veteran, Conti has served as the Chair of The Florida Bar LLC Act Drafting Committee; and as the principal author for the 2000 Florida Limited Liability Limited Partnership Act. Meanwhile, awardee Rebecca Hendry is a Managing Attorney for State Farm, which ranked No. 44 on the 2023 Fortune 500 list. Also awarded is Maureen Stewart, a Partner and litigation lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. A Harvard Law grad who served as a law clerk for the Honorable Raymond W. Gruender of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, Stewart has extensive experience, handling anything from employee fraud and embezzlement to high-profile workplace investigations arising out of the #MeToo movement.

This year's awardees have an unmatched passion and dedication to the legal profession. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Attorneys of Tampa for 2023.

This year's awardees include Brian Brijbag (Corin Group), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

