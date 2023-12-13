Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of Virginia for 2023

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Virginia for 2023.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Virginia for 2023. The state holds a significant place in US legal history, contributing to the early development of legal systems during the colonial and post-independence periods. The General Assembly of Virginia, often described as the 'oldest continuous law-making body in the New World', played a pivotal role in shaping its legal framework as one of the original thirteen colonies. Attorneys in Virginia practice within this rich historical context shaped by our Founding Fathers including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison who were well-educated individuals with backgrounds in law.

Some of the top legal professionals on this year's list include Barbara Stettner, a Partner at Allen & Overy, who provides pro bono technical assistance to emerging markets worldwide on regulatory and supervisory systems for markets and intermediaries. Another awardee, Carolyn Muir, General Counsel and Senior Vice President in Contracts at Steampunk, began her career as a Contract Specialist with the Navy, negotiating contracts for unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters in defense support. Also, Jeff Hanna, a Partner at McGuireWoods, boasts 25 years of legal experience, including serving as a law clerk to Honorable Justice Donald W. Lemons at the Supreme Court of Virginia.

We applaud these individuals for their commitment to the organizations they serve.

This year's awardees include Lawrence Halprin (Keller and Heckman), among other notable attorneys.

