Attorney Intel Announces Top 25 Attorneys of Pennsylvania for 2024

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce the Top 25 Attorneys of Pennsylvania for 2024. Pennsylvania is the home base for many large-scale corporations such as technology powerhouse, Comcast as well as a household staple, Campbell Soup Company. Corporations in the "Keystone State" are attracting legal talent every day to assist in strategic and operational planning on top of the run-of-the-mill corporate legal issues companies face regularly. Many top-tier law firms have established offices in the state to advise these corporations. On the other hand, there is also an abundance of well-respected in-house attorneys in Pennsylvania who are directly influencing critical corporate decisions every day.

Among this year's awardees is Lynn Charytan, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Comcast. As general counsel, Charytan is the top point of contact for the legal department and oversees one of the largest broadband, mobile, and technology companies in the country. Chanda Miller is also being recognized. Miller is a frequent author on various topics and has an active pro bono (for the public good) practice representing minors and adults in civil rights and name change proceedings. Charlie Brawley is another general counsel attorney for a large and well-known company, Campbell Soup Company. Brawley leads Campbell's Legal department in this role and assists with developing strategic and operating plans.

The state of Pennsylvania has a vast number of general counsel attorneys as well as attorneys from some of the greatest firms in the country. These attorneys have impressive careers and educational backgrounds, which made the narrowing down and selection process extremely competitive. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the Top 25 Attorneys of Pennsylvania for 2024.

This year's awardees include Kevin Slattery (NAMSA), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

