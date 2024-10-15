Attorney Isaac Wright Jr. Secures the Release of Wayne "Akbar" Pray After 36 Years Served of a Wrongful Life Sentence

"Thirty-six years ago, I was on the wrong side of history. Back then, I was a part of the problem. I've returned to our city to be a part of the solution," Pray said Post this

Ironically, Wright Jr. first met Pray 36 years ago when he was given a life sentence plus 70 years at the age of 28 and then sent to maximum-security state penitentiary to life in prison. "If I didn't get life in prison Wayne Pray would have died in prison" stated Isaac Wright Jr. "Wayne Pray's perseverance and faith led him to find Wright Jr. whom he believed would overturn his life sentence despite the setbacks, it is an honor to see him finally reclaim his freedom after all these years." Stated Wright Jr.

Pray, now free, is set to join the "I Am You Tour" this fall as one of the featured speakers, alongside keynote speaker Isaac Wright. The tour aims to raise awareness of criminal justice reform, social justice and the power of redemption. As part of his journey, Pray, an author, columnist, and thought leader will share his personal experience and the lessons he has learned from his time behind bars.

In addition to his speaking engagements, Wayne "Akbar" Pray founded a non-profit foundation during his incarceration called The Akbar Pray Foundation For Change (APFFC) which focuses on supporting formerly incarcerated men and underserved children. The APFFC offers initiatives for drug prevention and intervention, mentorship to underserved children, re-entry programs for ex-cons, and advocate for change in the criminal justice system.

About Wayne Akbar Pray

Wayne Pray also known as Akbar, is an American author, writer, producer and leader who has become an inspiration to underserved youth, men, and women across the country. Pray is the author of "Death of The Game", "Last of A Dying Breed", and the soon to be released "The Incident". Pray Co-produced the docuseries "848: The Criminalization of America" and is currently writing films to be soon released. Pray has turned his life around and is an example of hope and redemption making a positive social impact in the world.

About Isaac Wright Jr.

Isaac Wright Jr. is a criminal defense attorney and advocate dedicated to challenging wrongful convictions and reforming the criminal justice system. Mr. Wright Jr. is also an author and television producer. His memoir "Marked for Life" is a must read and the television series "For Life" which was Co-produced with 50 Cent is a must see. His inspiring personal story and career achievements have been widely recognized, and his work continues to resonate as a beacon of hope for those seeking justice

