Attorney Jake Warner Joins Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan

During law school at the Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University, Warner gained valuable experience, working at several law firms where he represented both plaintiffs and defendants. He also served as a clerk for a civil trial court judge and worked in the juvenile division of the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. He graduated magna cum laude from West Chester University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and earned the Outstanding Oral Argument Award for his appellate brief.

"Jake has already hit the ground running with incredible energy, dedication, and attention to detail," said Brian Lafferty Jr., Firm Partner and Lead Attorney in the firm's Motor Vehicle Division. "His passion for helping those who have been wronged makes him a perfect fit for our team and will strengthen our ability to handle even more cases and deliver justice for our clients."

"I'm excited to join Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan and contribute to a team that fights tirelessly for clients," said Warner. "I look forward to using my skills and passion to help those who have been wronged achieve the justice they deserve."

Outside of work, Warner enjoys golfing, exercising, cheering on all Philadelphia sports teams, and spending quality time with friends and family.

Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan LLP (www.laffeybucci.com) is a Philadelphia-based, trauma-informed personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have suffered severe injuries due to negligence. Since 2009, the firm has provided exceptional "leave no stone unturned" representation in personal injury, construction accident cases, workers' compensation, workplace falls, and product liability. The crime victim department, staffed by former sex crimes prosecutors, exclusively represents survivors of abuse, assault, and human trafficking nationwide. The team has led high-profile cases, including litigation against the Southern Baptist Convention for concealing sexual abuse.

