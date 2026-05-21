Attorney Jeffery Robinette has Achieved the AV Preeminent® Rating - 10th Year

Attorney Jeffery Robinette, a lawyer based in Morgantown, WV, whose primary area of practice is Insurance Coverage, has earned the AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell® for a 10th year.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martindale-Hubbell has confirmed that attorney Jeffery Robinette still maintains the AV Preeminent Rating, Martindale-Hubbell's highest possible rating for both ethical standards and legal ability, even after first achieving this rating in 2016.
For more than 130 years, lawyers have relied on the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent® rating while searching for their own expert attorneys. Now anyone can make use of this trusted rating by looking up a lawyer's rating on Lawyers.com or martindale.com. The Martindale-Hubbell® AV Preeminent® rating is the highest possible rating for an attorney for both ethical standards and legal ability. This rating represents the pinnacle of professional excellence. It is achieved only after an attorney has been reviewed and recommended by their peers - members of the bar and the judiciary. Congratulations go to Jeffery Robinette who has achieved the AV Preeminent® Rating from Martindale-Hubbell®.
Jeffery Robinette commented on the recognition: "The Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating is a credential highly valued and sought after in the legal world. It used to be a sort of secret among attorneys who used the rating as a first screen when they needed to hire a lawyer they did not personally know. Now, thanks to the Internet, the Rating is a great way for anyone – lawyers or lay people - to use to screen lawyers. I am thankful to my peers who nominated me for this distinction, and proud to have earned this, the highest possible Martindale-Hubbell rating."
About Jeffery Robinette: a short profile about the honoree:
West Virginia Wrongful Death Lawyer and Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Robinette, Best Lawyers, National Board Certified Trial Attorney, National Top One Percent for Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice, Super Lawyer, Martindale-Hubbell AV Rating, Avvo 10.0.
To find out more or to contact Jeffery Robinette of Morgantown, WV, call (304) 594-1800, or visit https://www.robinettelaw.com.
As a result of this honor, American Registry LLC, has added Jeffery Robinette to The Registry™ of Business and Professional Excellence. For more information, search The Registry™ at http://www.americanregistry.com.
Media Contact
Teresa Robinette, Robinette Legal Group, PLLC, 1 304-594-1800, [email protected], Robinette Legal Group, PLLC
SOURCE Robinette Legal Group, PLLC
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