Attorney Jeffery Robinette has Achieved the AV Preeminent® Rating - 10th Year

"The Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating is a credential highly valued and sought after in the legal world. I am thankful to my peers who nominated me for this distinction, and proud to have earned this, the highest possible Martindale-Hubbell rating." Jeff Robinette Post this

Jeffery Robinette commented on the recognition: "The Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating is a credential highly valued and sought after in the legal world. It used to be a sort of secret among attorneys who used the rating as a first screen when they needed to hire a lawyer they did not personally know. Now, thanks to the Internet, the Rating is a great way for anyone – lawyers or lay people - to use to screen lawyers. I am thankful to my peers who nominated me for this distinction, and proud to have earned this, the highest possible Martindale-Hubbell rating."

About Jeffery Robinette: a short profile about the honoree:

West Virginia Wrongful Death Lawyer and Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Robinette, Best Lawyers, National Board Certified Trial Attorney, National Top One Percent for Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice, Super Lawyer, Martindale-Hubbell AV Rating, Avvo 10.0.

To find out more or to contact Jeffery Robinette of Morgantown, WV, call (304) 594-1800, or visit https://www.robinettelaw.com.

As a result of this honor, American Registry LLC, has added Jeffery Robinette to The Registry™ of Business and Professional Excellence. For more information, search The Registry™ at http://www.americanregistry.com.

Media Contact

Teresa Robinette, Robinette Legal Group, PLLC, 1 304-594-1800, [email protected], Robinette Legal Group, PLLC

SOURCE Robinette Legal Group, PLLC