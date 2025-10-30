Attorney Julia McInerny brings DOJ and NIH experience to mctlaw's national vaccine injury litigation practice

Former DOJ and NIH attorney Julia McInerny joins mctlaw as a partner, bringing more than 25 years of experience in vaccine litigation and healthcare law. Her addition strengthens the firm's nationally recognized Vaccine Injury Compensation Program litigation practice.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National litigation law firm mctlaw is pleased to announce that attorney Julia W. McInerny has joined the firm's vaccine injury legal practice as a Partner. McInerny brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare-related litigation, with a particular focus on the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), where she previously served as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.
Before joining mctlaw, McInerny served as a senior trial attorney in the Office of the General Counsel at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. In that role, she advised NIH and served as lead counsel to several Institutes and Centers on a wide range of matters related to biomedical research, including advising on transactional agreements, clinical trials, data privacy, legislative affairs, national drug research policy, and litigation.
Prior to her position at NIH, McInerny was a senior trial attorney at the Department of Justice (DOJ), where she defended the Secretary of Health and Human Services in hundreds of vaccine injury cases before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. She handled all phases of litigation, working closely with medical experts and federal agencies. She also served as DOJ liaison to national vaccine advisory committees and helped guide policy and procedures within the VICP.
"Julia's background with the Department Health & Human Services and the Department of Justice brings a level of insight that will benefit our clients and greatly add to our legal team's depth of experience," says mctlaw attorney Altom Maglio. "She understands the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program in ways that will effectively serve the people who turn to us for help."
At mctlaw, McInerny will represent clients in vaccine injury claims before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. She will work closely with the firm's vaccine injury legal team to develop case strategies, interpret complex medical evidence, help clients navigate the VICP process from start to finish, and resolve vaccine injury claims efficiently and successfully.
Before her time in government, Ms. McInerny represented plaintiffs in complex civil litigation including commercial trucking, products liability and mass tort cases at a prominent boutique Washington, D.C. firm, securing multiple seven-figure results. Her combined experience in both government and private practice strengthens mctlaw's team-driven approach to achieving justice for clients in the VICP.
