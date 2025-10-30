Attorney Julia McInerny brings DOJ and NIH experience to mctlaw's national vaccine injury litigation practice

"Julia's background with the Department Health & Human Services and the Department of Justice brings a level of insight that will benefit our clients and greatly add to our legal team's depth of experience," says mctlaw attorney Altom Maglio. Post this

Prior to her position at NIH, McInerny was a senior trial attorney at the Department of Justice (DOJ), where she defended the Secretary of Health and Human Services in hundreds of vaccine injury cases before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. She handled all phases of litigation, working closely with medical experts and federal agencies. She also served as DOJ liaison to national vaccine advisory committees and helped guide policy and procedures within the VICP.

"Julia's background with the Department Health & Human Services and the Department of Justice brings a level of insight that will benefit our clients and greatly add to our legal team's depth of experience," says mctlaw attorney Altom Maglio. "She understands the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program in ways that will effectively serve the people who turn to us for help."

At mctlaw, McInerny will represent clients in vaccine injury claims before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. She will work closely with the firm's vaccine injury legal team to develop case strategies, interpret complex medical evidence, help clients navigate the VICP process from start to finish, and resolve vaccine injury claims efficiently and successfully.

Before her time in government, Ms. McInerny represented plaintiffs in complex civil litigation including commercial trucking, products liability and mass tort cases at a prominent boutique Washington, D.C. firm, securing multiple seven-figure results. Her combined experience in both government and private practice strengthens mctlaw's team-driven approach to achieving justice for clients in the VICP.

