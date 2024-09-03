Attorney Kevin Martin has been promoted to Partner at San Jose business law firm Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is pleased to announce that Kevin Martin has been promoted to Partner.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin Martin, formerly Of Counsel with the firm, has been promoted to Partner as of September 1, 2024.

Managing Partner, Tamara Pow, said, "Kevin has been helping our clients resolve disputes for 10 years now and we are excited to have him join Strategy Law as a Partner. His strategic approach and proven litigation skills have always aligned with our firm's dedication to delivering innovative and effective legal solutions for the business owners and real estate investors we represent."