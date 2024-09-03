Attorney Kevin Martin has been promoted to Partner at San Jose business law firm Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is pleased to announce that Kevin Martin has been promoted to Partner.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin Martin, formerly Of Counsel with the firm, has been promoted to Partner as of September 1, 2024.
Managing Partner, Tamara Pow, said, "Kevin has been helping our clients resolve disputes for 10 years now and we are excited to have him join Strategy Law as a Partner. His strategic approach and proven litigation skills have always aligned with our firm's dedication to delivering innovative and effective legal solutions for the business owners and real estate investors we represent."
Kevin's practice focuses on business litigation, real estate disputes, trademark filings, trade secret litigation, broker liability, contractor disputes, landlord/tenant issues; corporate disputes and quiet title actions.
Prior to joining Strategy Law, Kevin has been managing Martin APC in Oakland, California since 2013.
Kevin received his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and JD from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.
About Strategy Law, LLP
Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions, Litigation, Corporations, Employment, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate, Partition Actions, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce.
For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.
Media Contact
Esther Brumleve, Strategy Law, LLP, 1 408-478-4100, [email protected] , www.strategylaw.com
SOURCE Strategy Law, LLP
Share this article