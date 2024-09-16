Attorney Kristen M. Stoicescu joins Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C.

Ms. Stoicescu will concentrate her practice on cases concerning mass torts, medical malpractice, personal injury and products liability.

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi Schostok & Pritchard P.C. is pleased to announce Kristen M. Stoicescu has joined the firm's Chicago office as an Associate Attorney. Ms. Stoicescu will concentrate her practice on cases concerning mass torts, medical malpractice, personal injury and products liability.

Prior to joining Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, Ms. Stoicescu clerked for Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Before clerking, Ms. Stoicescu worked as a litigation associate at two leading defense firms, where she represented corporate defendants in high stakes matters, including mass torts and intellectual property litigation, government investigations, commercial disputes, and bankruptcy proceedings.

Ms. Stoicescu received her Juris Doctor with honors from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in 2020. Upon graduating from law school, Ms. Stoicescu served as a Public Interest Legal Initiative Graduate Fellow with the Greater Chicago Legal Clinic, where she represented low-income individuals in civil enforcement and domestic relations cases.

Public service has always been important to Ms. Stoicescu. During law school, she served as a summer honors program intern at the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C., an extern to a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, and a student attorney in Northwestern's criminal defense clinic, where she represented indigent defendants charged with felony offenses. Ms. Stoicescu was also an executive editor of the Northwestern University Law Review, a teaching assistant for criminal law and advanced trial advocacy courses, a moot court competitor and coach, and a captain of the National Trial Team – winning first place in multiple national tournaments.

Ms. Stoicescu received a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a minor in Chemistry from Northern Illinois University in 2016. During college, she served as the president and captain of the NIU mock trial team, which placed top 50 out of 800+ teams in the American Mock Trial Association National Trial Competition. Ms. Stoicescu personally won several outstanding attorney awards and after graduating, she served as the program's first-ever assistant coach.

