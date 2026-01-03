Attorney-Led AI Advisory Launches to Help Law Firms Adopt Artificial Intelligence Without Risk or Waste

AI adoption isn't about buying tools—it's about strategy, governance, and responsible implementation inside real legal workflows. Post this

"AI is no longer optional for law firms, but most attorneys don't have the time or resources to experiment with dozens of tools or risk getting it wrong," said Ty Brown, attorney-preneur and Brand Ambassador at Levantage AI Advisors. "We built Levantage to help firms adopt AI thoughtfully—starting with strategy, governance, and workflow design, not hype or subscriptions."

Levantage works with law firms to evaluate where AI can responsibly add value across intake, document handling, client communication, and internal operations. The firm emphasizes software-agnostic recommendations, ethical safeguards, and practical implementation designed to fit each firm's size, practice area, and risk profile.

Unlike many legal tech vendors, Levantage does not sell proprietary software. Instead, the firm acts as a strategic partner, helping attorneys select appropriate tools, integrate them into existing systems, and ensure teams understand how to use AI effectively and responsibly.

"Our goal is simple," Brown added. "Help law firms reclaim time, reduce administrative burden, and stay competitive—without compromising trust, confidentiality, or professional judgment."

Levantage AI Advisors serves small to midsize law firms nationwide.

