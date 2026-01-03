Attorney-Led AI Advisory Launches to Help Law Firms Adopt Artificial Intelligence Without Risk or Waste

Levantage AI Advisors launches to help small and midsize law firms navigate artificial intelligence adoption with clear strategy, ethical safeguards, and practical workflow integration, without the confusion or wasted spend common in legal tech.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the legal industry, many small and midsize law firms are struggling to determine how to adopt AI responsibly, securely, and effectively. Levantage AI Advisors, a new attorney-led advisory firm, has launched to help law firms cut through the noise and implement AI in ways that improve efficiency without introducing ethical risk or operational disruption.
While legal technology investment has surged in recent years, many firms report frustration with disconnected tools, low adoption rates, and uncertainty around confidentiality, compliance, and professional responsibility. Levantage was created to address these challenges by providing strategic guidance—rather than software sales—focused on real-world legal workflows.
"AI is no longer optional for law firms, but most attorneys don't have the time or resources to experiment with dozens of tools or risk getting it wrong," said Ty Brown, attorney-preneur and Brand Ambassador at Levantage AI Advisors. "We built Levantage to help firms adopt AI thoughtfully—starting with strategy, governance, and workflow design, not hype or subscriptions."
Levantage works with law firms to evaluate where AI can responsibly add value across intake, document handling, client communication, and internal operations. The firm emphasizes software-agnostic recommendations, ethical safeguards, and practical implementation designed to fit each firm's size, practice area, and risk profile.
Unlike many legal tech vendors, Levantage does not sell proprietary software. Instead, the firm acts as a strategic partner, helping attorneys select appropriate tools, integrate them into existing systems, and ensure teams understand how to use AI effectively and responsibly.
"Our goal is simple," Brown added. "Help law firms reclaim time, reduce administrative burden, and stay competitive—without compromising trust, confidentiality, or professional judgment."
Levantage AI Advisors serves small to midsize law firms nationwide.
Media Contact
Ty Brown, Levantage AI Advisors, 1 (305) 414-1443, [email protected], https://levantage.ai
SOURCE Levantage AI Advisors
