Attorney Leiann Laiks has been promoted to Partner at downtown San Jose law firm Strategy Law, LLP.

Managing Partner, Tamara Pow, states that, "Leiann has consistently demonstrated an ability to handle complex employment matters in a smart and efficient manner...Our clients love working with her and we are all excited to have her as a Partner." Post this

Leiann's practice focuses on advice and counseling, employment law compliance, review and drafting of HR policies and practices, contract drafting and negotiation, workplace investigations and dispute and litigation resolution.

Prior to joining Strategy Law, Leiann spent several years working at a plaintiff side litigation firm before starting her own firm, Fusion Legal, in San Francisco. It is important to her that employers and employees work together instead of against each other, so that business owners can focus time on their company. Preventative action and education of businesses is key.

Leiann received her undergraduate degree from Binghamton University and JD from University of San Francisco School of Law.

About Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions, Corporations, Employment, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce.

For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.

Esther Brumleve

Strategy Law, LLP

(408) 478-4100

www.strategylaw.com

SOURCE Strategy Law, LLP