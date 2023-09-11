Attorney Leiann Laiks joins downtown San Jose law firm Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is pleased to announce that Leiann Laiks, an Employment and Labor Attorney, has joined the firm.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leiann Laiks has over 20 years of experience as an employment attorney. Leiann's practice focuses on advice and counseling, employment law compliance, review and drafting of HR policies and practices, contract drafting and negotiation, workplace investigations and dispute and litigation resolution.
Prior to joining Strategy Law, Leiann spent several years working at a plaintiff side litigation firm before starting her own firm, Fusion Legal, in San Francisco. It is important to her that employers and employees work together instead of against each other, so that business owners can focus time on their company. Preventative action and education of businesses is key.
Leiann received her undergraduate degree from Binghamton University and JD from University of San Francisco School of Law.
"We are very excited that Leiann has joined Strategy Law," said Managing Partner Tamara Pow. "Not only is she a great cultural fit with our firm, she has already proven how her employment advice and counseling can reduce risk and prevent future liabilities for the businesses we represent."
Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions, Corporations, Employment, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce.
