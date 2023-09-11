Attorney Leiann Laiks joins downtown San Jose law firm Strategy Law, LLP

"We are very excited that Leiann has joined Strategy Law," said Managing Partner Tamara Pow. "Not only is she a great cultural fit with our firm, she has already proven how her employment advice and counseling can reduce risk and prevent future liabilities for the businesses we represent." Tweet this

Leiann received her undergraduate degree from Binghamton University and JD from University of San Francisco School of Law.

About Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions, Corporations, Employment, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce.

For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.

