Attorney Phil Wang has been promoted to Partner at Silicon Valley business law firm Strategy Law, LLP.

Strategy Law, LLP is pleased to announce that Phil Wang has been promoted to Partner.
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phil Wang, formerly Of Counsel with the firm, has been promoted to Partner as of April 1, 2025.
Managing Partner, Tamara Pow, said, "Phil Wang has been a friend of mine for many years and now I am thrilled to welcome him as a Partner at Strategy Law. His extensive experience in bankruptcy, commercial, and real estate litigation is an excellent complement to our firm's existing strengths. We look forward to the value and leadership he will bring to our team and clients."
Phil's practice focuses on commercial litigation, real estate, and bankruptcy and creditors' rights.
Prior to joining Strategy Law, Phil spent almost 10 years as a Partner at Rimon P.C. in San Francisco and prior to that, as a partner at Duane Morris and Gordon & Rees. He gives back to the community by coaching girls varsity lacrosse at Burlingame High School where he is fondly known as "Coach Phil."
Phil received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and JD from Golden Gate University.
About Strategy Law, LLP
Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business Entity Formations, Business Transactions, Litigation, Corporations, Employment, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate, Land Use, Partition Actions, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce, and Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights.
Strategy Law, LLP has attorneys throughout California, with offices in San Jose and Danville.
For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.
