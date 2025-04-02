Attorney Phil Wang has been promoted to Partner at Silicon Valley business law firm Strategy Law, LLP.

Strategy Law, LLP is pleased to announce that Phil Wang has been promoted to Partner.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phil Wang, formerly Of Counsel with the firm, has been promoted to Partner as of April 1, 2025.

Managing Partner, Tamara Pow, said, "Phil Wang has been a friend of mine for many years and now I am thrilled to welcome him as a Partner at Strategy Law. His extensive experience in bankruptcy, commercial, and real estate litigation is an excellent complement to our firm's existing strengths. We look forward to the value and leadership he will bring to our team and clients."