Attorney Phillip Wang joins California Business and Real Estate law firm Strategy Law, LLP.

"Phil, Jack Easterbrook, Kevin Martin and I worked together many years ago as young associates and we are now delighted to welcome Phil to Strategy Law. His extensive experience in bankruptcy, commercial and real estate litigation are a perfect fit with our firm's existing capabilities." Post this

Phil received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and JD from Golden Gate University.

Managing Partner, Tamara Pow, said: "Phil, Jack Easterbrook, Kevin Martin and I worked together many years ago as young associates and we are now delighted to welcome Phil to Strategy Law. His extensive experience in bankruptcy, commercial and real estate litigation are a perfect fit with our firm's existing capabilities. His friendly, outgoing personality, intelligence and dedication to the community are the right fit for our clients and our team."

About Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions and Litigation, Corporations, Employment, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate Transactions and Litigation, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce, and Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights.

Strategy Law, LLP has attorneys throughout California, with offices in San Jose and Danville.

For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.

Media Contact

Esther Brumleve, Strategy Law, LLP, 1 408-478-4100, [email protected], www.strategylaw.com

SOURCE Strategy Law, LLP