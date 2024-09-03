Attorney Phillip Wang joins California Business and Real Estate law firm Strategy Law, LLP.

Strategy Law, LLP is pleased to announce that Attorney Phillip Wang has joined the firm.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phillip Wang practices in the areas of commercial litigation, real estate, and bankruptcy and creditors' rights. Phil's commercial litigation practice focuses on representing companies in disputes including commercial contracts, real estate, intellectual property, and other related matters. He also represents commercial developers, owners, landlords, tenants, lenders and borrowers in all aspects of disputes and litigation. Phil has extensive experience in multiple jurisdictions with foreclosures and workouts related to troubled loans, distressed assets, the appointment of receivers, and other pre-judgment remedies.
Prior to joining Strategy Law, Phil spent over 9 years as a Partner at Rimon P.C. in San Francisco, as well as other prestigious law firms, including Duane Morris and Gordon & Rees.
Phil received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and JD from Golden Gate University.
Managing Partner, Tamara Pow, said: "Phil, Jack Easterbrook, Kevin Martin and I worked together many years ago as young associates and we are now delighted to welcome Phil to Strategy Law. His extensive experience in bankruptcy, commercial and real estate litigation are a perfect fit with our firm's existing capabilities. His friendly, outgoing personality, intelligence and dedication to the community are the right fit for our clients and our team."
About Strategy Law, LLP
Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions and Litigation, Corporations, Employment, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate Transactions and Litigation, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce, and Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights.
Strategy Law, LLP has attorneys throughout California, with offices in San Jose and Danville.
