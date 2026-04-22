Attorney Richard House Joins Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC

Top-rated ERISA long-term disability law firm, Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, welcomes lawyer Richard A. House to it's nationwide practice for long-term disability benefit denials. Mr. House has been practicing law for 26 years and holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale Hubbell, which is their highest possible rating for legal ability and ethics.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawyer Richard A. House has been practicing law for 26 years in Middle Tennessee. Mr. House is a top-notch litigator with an impressive list of successful jury and bench trial verdicts to his credit. He joins Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC in the position of Senior Attorney handling ERISA long-term disability benefit denials and lawsuits. "I'm excited to be a part of this top-rated law firm with a nationwide practice. I look forward to helping the clients of Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC during a difficult time in their lives." Mr. House holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale Hubbell, which is their highest possible rating for legal ability and ethics. This places Mr. House in the top 10% of lawyers.