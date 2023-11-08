Attorney Robby Morris Joins Capovilla & Williams Law Firm

Robby brings a powerful combination of military service and law practice experience, and even more than that, a track record of leadership and the ability to thrive under pressure. Post this

After earning his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center, Morris litigated high-stakes cases in Federal and State courts throughout the country. He will now lead the Veterans Benefits Division at Capovilla & Williams while also playing a pivotal role in serious injury and death cases filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

Morris' combination of strong military experience as well as his time litigating complex legal matters is what appealed most to Robert Capovilla, co-founding partner of the C & W.

"Robby brings a powerful combination of military service and law practice experience, and even more than that, a track record of leadership and the ability to thrive under pressure," said Capovilla. "That's exactly what's required of our team when we represent active military service members and Veterans in their most important legal matters, and we look forward to seeing Robby accomplish great things as a partner at our firm."

Morris has already settled-in to his position at the firm and is ready to put his passion for high-stakes litigation to work on behalf of active service members, Veterans, and military families.

"I've never been one to shy away from a challenge, and I know that's exactly what lies ahead at Capovilla & Williams," said Morris. "This team is passionate about what they do and it's a real privilege to be part of a group that has an unwavering commitment to clients."

About Capovilla & Williams: The team at Capovilla & Williams has earned a national reputation for achieving exceptional results on behalf of clients. The firm represents active and retired military personnel across the globe in a wide variety of misconduct matters as well as Veterans in disability benefits cases. The firm's popular podcast, Military Justice Today, covers the latest and most important issues in military law and service.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Capovilla & Williams, 1 866-537-1360, [email protected], www.militarylawteam.com

SOURCE Capovilla & Williams