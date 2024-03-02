Attorney Sandra Neuman, of Sandra Neuman Law, secured a $1.4 million verdict against UPMC Passavant

Sandra Neuman Law secured a $1.4 million medical malpractice verdict against UPMC Passavant for negligence resulting from a fall that caused permanent injury to his dominant arm.
PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, February 29, an Allegheny County jury awarded a 62-year-old man from Mars, PA, $1.4 million in damages for negligence resulting from a fall that caused permanent injury to his dominant arm. The incident occurred when the man was admitted to UPMC Passavant for a scheduled hip surgery. His surgery had to be postponed due to low sodium levels. During this time, he was identified as a level 2 fall risk requiring bathroom supervision. He was escorted to the bathroom by two UPMC employees but then left alone. The fall caused a severe fracture to his dominant arm requiring extensive medical interventions, including three surgeries thus far with a looming fourth surgery, a fusion.
Defense Counsel Fredrick Bode and Alyssa Dedola from Dickie McCamey & Chilcote represented UPMC Passavant.
Counsel for plaintiff was astonished by UPMC's decision to contest liability during the trial, given the evidence amassed during pre-trial discovery and depositions. Attorney Sandra Neuman, representing the plaintiff, uncovered internal UPMC documents highlighting critical lapses in care. These documents revealed that despite being designated as high-risk for falls, the patient was left unattended, contrary to established protocols.
However, during the trial, a key care provider, a patient care technician, altered his testimony, asserting that the plaintiff had not been left alone—a stark contradiction to the documented evidence.
Neuman expressed her dismay at UPMC's attempt to shift blame onto her client, who had been previously characterized by UPMC caretakers as impulsive and lacking safety awareness due to his medical condition. She emphasized the importance of holding medical institutions accountable for negligence, stating, "It's an amazing feeling to be able to help my client, and quite frankly, all victims of medical negligence who have been dismissed by the health system that is supposed to protect them."
Despite the jury finding the client 17% liable for his injuries, they awarded him $1.4 million. Attorney Drew Rummel, who assisted Neuman with the trial, added "We were fortunate enough to have a great jury that saw the truth and awarded our client the justice he deserved."
Case No. GD-22-1441 MICHAEL A. ROTZ vs.UPMC PASSAVANT
