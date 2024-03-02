Attorney Sandra Neuman, of Sandra Neuman Law, secured a $1.4 million verdict against UPMC Passavant

It's an amazing feeling to be able to help my client, and quite frankly, all victims of medical negligence who have been dismissed by the health system that is supposed to protect them. Post this

Counsel for plaintiff was astonished by UPMC's decision to contest liability during the trial, given the evidence amassed during pre-trial discovery and depositions. Attorney Sandra Neuman, representing the plaintiff, uncovered internal UPMC documents highlighting critical lapses in care. These documents revealed that despite being designated as high-risk for falls, the patient was left unattended, contrary to established protocols.

However, during the trial, a key care provider, a patient care technician, altered his testimony, asserting that the plaintiff had not been left alone—a stark contradiction to the documented evidence.

Neuman expressed her dismay at UPMC's attempt to shift blame onto her client, who had been previously characterized by UPMC caretakers as impulsive and lacking safety awareness due to his medical condition. She emphasized the importance of holding medical institutions accountable for negligence, stating, "It's an amazing feeling to be able to help my client, and quite frankly, all victims of medical negligence who have been dismissed by the health system that is supposed to protect them."

Despite the jury finding the client 17% liable for his injuries, they awarded him $1.4 million. Attorney Drew Rummel, who assisted Neuman with the trial, added "We were fortunate enough to have a great jury that saw the truth and awarded our client the justice he deserved."

Case No. GD-22-1441 MICHAEL A. ROTZ vs.UPMC PASSAVANT

Media Contact

Sandra Neuman, Sandra Neuman Law, 1 4123680367, [email protected], https://mymedmalattorneys.com/

SOURCE Sandra Neuman Law