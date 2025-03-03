Attorney Steven Kahn joins the Danville office of California Business and Real Estate law firm Strategy Law, LLP.

Managing Partner Tamara Pow said "We are thrilled to welcome Steven Kahn as a partner at Strategy Law, LLP. Steven's extensive experience in real estate law and dispute resolution, combined with his keen business acumen and strategic mindset, makes him an invaluable addition to our team." Post this

Steven received his JD from the Santa Clara University School of Law and graduated from Claremont McKenna College. He proudly serves on the Contra Costa County Bar Association's Real Estate Section executive board.

Managing Partner Tamara Pow said "We are thrilled to welcome Steven Kahn as a partner at Strategy Law, LLP. Steven's extensive experience in real estate law and dispute resolution, combined with his keen business acumen and strategic mindset, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. He is not only a skilled attorney but also a conscientious manager and a true leader who is deeply committed to supporting and empowering those around him. His entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to collaboration align perfectly with our firm's culture. With Steven on board, we are confident that he will help us elevate our practice and continue delivering exceptional service to our clients."

About Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm headquartered in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions and Litigation, Corporations, Employment, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate Transactions and Litigation, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce, and Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights.

Strategy Law, LLP has attorneys throughout California, with offices in San Jose and Danville.

For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.

