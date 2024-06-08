Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Blackstone Consulting, Inc., in PAGA-Only Action, Alleging California Labor Code Violations

Blackstone Consulting, Inc. allegedly failed to provide employees with required meal and rest breaks. This resulted in an alleged loss of wages for the employees affected.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Blackstone Consulting, Inc. alleging the companies violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for DEFENDANT's alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 201-203, 204 et seq., 210, 218, 221, 226(a), 226.7, 227.3, 246, 510, 512, 558(a)(1)(2), 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802. The lawsuit against Hibbett Retail, Inc. is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court, Case No. 24CV439842. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Blackstone Consulting, Inc. allegedly failed to accurately record and pay employees for the actual amount of time these employees worked. Pursuant to the Industrial Welfare Commission Wage Orders, Defendant was required to pay employees for all time worked, meaning the time during which an employee was subject to the control of an employer. Defendant required these employees to work off the clock without paying them for all the time they were under Defendant's control. To the extent that the time worked off the clock does not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant failed to pay minimum wages for the time worked off the-clock in violation of Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1.
PAGA is a mechanism by which the State of California itself can enforce state labor laws through the employee suing under the PAGA who do so as the proxy or agent of the state's labor law enforcement agencies. An action to recover civil penalties under PAGA is fundamentally a law enforcement action designed to protect the public and not to benefit private parties. The purpose of PAGA is not to recover damages or restitution, but to create a means of "deputizing" citizens as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.
