Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Marriott Hotel Services, LLC, in PAGA-Only Action, Alleging California Labor Code Violations

Marriott Hotel Services, LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with required meal and rest breaks. This resulted in an alleged loss of wages for the employees affected.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Marriott Hotel Services, LLC, alleging the companies violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for DEFENDANT's alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 201-203, 204 et seq., 210, 218, 221, 226(a), 226.7, 227.3, 246, 510, 512, 558(a)(1)(2), 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802. The lawsuit against Marriott Hotel Services, LLC is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court, Case No. 24CV442763. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Marriott Hotel Services, LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with legally required meal and rest breaks. Specifically, employees were allegedly required from time to time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.
PAGA is a mechanism by which the State of California itself can enforce state labor laws through the employee suing under the PAGA who do so as the proxy or agent of the state's labor law enforcement agencies. An action to recover civil penalties under PAGA is fundamentally a law enforcement action designed to protect the public and not to benefit private parties. The purpose of PAGA is not to recover damages or restitution, but to create a means of "deputizing" citizens as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.
For more information about the lawsuit against Marriott Hotel Services, LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.
***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***
Media Contact
Nicholas De Blouw, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, (800) 568-8020, [email protected], https://www.bamlawca.com/
SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
Share this article