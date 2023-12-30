Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Victoria's Secret Stores, LLC, Allegedly Failing to Provide Employees With Rest Breaks

Victoria's Secret Stores, LLC allegedly failed to reimburse employees when they were required by the company to use their cellular phones for business purposes.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Victoria's Secret Stores, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Victoria's Secret Stores, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 23CV05492, is currently pending in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Victoria's Secret Stores, LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with legally required meal and rest breaks. Specifically, employees were allegedly required from time to time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.
Additionally, Defendant subjected Plaintiff to adverse employment actions by allegedly retaliating against Plaintiff. Throughout the beginning of 2023, Plaintiff informed Defendant of her medical diagnoses and need to have workplace accommodations. Plaintiff's managers allegedly failed to accommodate her requests and brushed off complaints. Shortly after submitting her formal request to accommodate her disability, Defendant terminated Plaintiff's employment. As a result, there is an alleged causal link between the protected activity and Defendant's decision to terminate her employment which is against public policy.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against Victoria's Secret Stores, LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***
Media Contact
Nicholas De Blouw, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, (800) 568-8020, [email protected], https://www.bamlawca.com/
SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
Share this article