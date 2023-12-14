Attorneys at mctlaw File a Second Kratom-Related Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Same WA County as a Recent Multi-Million Dollar Kratom Verdict

These heartbreaking tragedies must stop. Jordan McKibban died from a product that is so dangerous it should not even be on the shelf," says the family's attorney, Talis Abolins of mctlaw. Post this

The lawsuit alleges that on April 5, 2022, Jordan came home from work and collapsed. His young nephew found him unconscious and paramedics rushed Jordan to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The complaint also alleges that an open bag of Cloud House kratom powder sat on his kitchen counter and that Jordan's autopsy report lists mitragynine, a compound found in kratom, as the cause of death.

The lawsuit points to a growing number of death certificates across the U.S., in which kratom is formally identified as the cause of death and cites 2023 research finding kratom 63 times more deadly than other natural products sold to consumers. The complaint raises serious concerns about the kratom industry.

"How many kratom deaths will the families of Cowlitz County suffer before the industry is stopped? These heartbreaking tragedies must stop. Jordan McKibban died from a product that is so dangerous it should not even be on the shelf," says the family's attorney, Talis Abolins of mctlaw. "The defendants falsely promote kratom as safe for human consumption when, in fact, it is causing deaths and other harmful impacts across the country."

The complaint (Case No. 23-2-01183-08)was filed in the Superior Court of the State of Washington in Cowlitz County between Rachel McKibban, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jordan McKibban, deceased vs. Texas limited liability company; LP IND., LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company; CAG HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company; RMH HOLDINGS, INC., a Wyoming corporation; OLISTICA, an unincorporated association; MIT THERAPY INC., an Idaho corporation; DURITY DISTRIBUTION, INC., an Idaho corporation; HUSH WORLDWIDE LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company; DRIP DROP DISTRO LLC, an Idaho limited liability company; BEDROCK MFG LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company; CLOUD HOUSE VAPORZ, INC., a Washington corporation; and JOHN & JANE DOES 1 THROUGH 10.

