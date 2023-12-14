Attorneys at mctlaw File a Second Kratom-Related Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Same WA County as a Recent Multi-Million Dollar Kratom Verdict

The lawyers at mctlaw file a second kratom wrongful death lawsuit in Cowlitz County, WA following the tragic death of 37-year-old Jordan McKibban. The lawsuit involves multiple defendants, including manufacturers and sellers of kratom brands such as Whole Herbs kratom capsules and Hush Kratom liquid shots, as well as a bulk kratom powder sold by Cloud House Vaporz, for their role in McKibban's kratom induced death.
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A second kratom wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Cowlitz County, WA following the tragic death of 37-year-old Jordan McKibban. The lawsuit involves multiple defendants, including manufacturers and sellers of kratom brands such as Whole Herbs kratom capsules and Hush Kratom liquid shots, as well as a bulk kratom powder sold by Cloud House Vaporz, for their role in McKibban's kratom induced death. (Case No. 23-2-01183-08 in the Superior Court of the State of Washington in Cowlitz County).
Jordan McKibban was known for his love of fishing, gardening, cooking, and his family. A dedicated and successful worker for an organic food distributor, Jordan was in good health but struggled with hand and back pain. He turned to kratom for relief, including Whole Herbs capsules, Hush liquid shots, and the Cloud House powders.
The lawsuit alleges that on April 5, 2022, Jordan came home from work and collapsed. His young nephew found him unconscious and paramedics rushed Jordan to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The complaint also alleges that an open bag of Cloud House kratom powder sat on his kitchen counter and that Jordan's autopsy report lists mitragynine, a compound found in kratom, as the cause of death.
The lawsuit points to a growing number of death certificates across the U.S., in which kratom is formally identified as the cause of death and cites 2023 research finding kratom 63 times more deadly than other natural products sold to consumers. The complaint raises serious concerns about the kratom industry.
"How many kratom deaths will the families of Cowlitz County suffer before the industry is stopped? These heartbreaking tragedies must stop. Jordan McKibban died from a product that is so dangerous it should not even be on the shelf," says the family's attorney, Talis Abolins of mctlaw. "The defendants falsely promote kratom as safe for human consumption when, in fact, it is causing deaths and other harmful impacts across the country."
The complaint (Case No. 23-2-01183-08)was filed in the Superior Court of the State of Washington in Cowlitz County between Rachel McKibban, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jordan McKibban, deceased vs. Texas limited liability company; LP IND., LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company; CAG HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company; RMH HOLDINGS, INC., a Wyoming corporation; OLISTICA, an unincorporated association; MIT THERAPY INC., an Idaho corporation; DURITY DISTRIBUTION, INC., an Idaho corporation; HUSH WORLDWIDE LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company; DRIP DROP DISTRO LLC, an Idaho limited liability company; BEDROCK MFG LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company; CLOUD HOUSE VAPORZ, INC., a Washington corporation; and JOHN & JANE DOES 1 THROUGH 10.
About mctlaw: The attorneys at mctlaw are national leaders in kratom wrongful death litigation and are committed to seeking justice for the families of those impacted by this substance. For questions about kratom litigation across the United States, contact attorney Talis Abolins, attorney Michael Cowgill, and attorney Tamara Williams at 888.952.5242. You can find more information about kratom litigation at www.mctlaw.com
