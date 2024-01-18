Attorneys from Rice McGowan Named to List of Georgia's Legal Elite

We simply believe that individuals and families victimized by preventable tragedies should have every opportunity to put their lives back together and move forward. Post this

The partners at Rice McGowan are no strangers to recognition for excellence in the practice of law. Rice has appeared on Thomson Reuters' list of Georgia Super Lawyers fifteen times in addition to earning Top 100 honors for six consecutive years. McGowan and Brandt were also recognized as Rising Stars in the latest edition of Super Lawyers. In 2023, the firm collected on a jury verdict of more than $58 million for a client who was injured on the property of a large national retailer.

Brandt believes those types of economic recoveries for clients are the direct result of hard work, preparation, and a willingness to take cases as far as necessary to obtain justice. "We are fortunate to all share in the belief that every case is deserving of all the resources and skill necessary to produce an excellent outcome for those who trust us with their futures."

About Rice McGowan: The attorneys at Rice McGowan bring decades of experience to high-stakes personal injury and wrongful death cases across the state of Georgia. The firm has obtained more than $200 million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of injury victims and families, and continues to be regarded as one of the top law firms in the U.S. The team at Rice McGowan represents clients in serious motor vehicle accident cases as well as negligent security and wrongful death claims.

