ATTR Early-Career Forum Now Accepting Abstracts, Two Winners to Receive $100,000 Wiesman Awards

"The Forum is a terrific opportunity to meet thought leaders and learn about exciting science from other Young Investigators. The generous research funding comes at an important time in our career trajectory to help propel new projects in the field of ATTR." – Dr. Senthil Selvaraj, Duke University Post this

When asked about his experience at the 1st Annual Forum. Dr. Selvaraj said, "The Forum is a terrific opportunity to meet leaders in the field and learn about outstanding science from other Young Investigators. The generous research funding comes at an important time in our career trajectory to help propel new projects and analyses in the field of ATTR." Dr. Nalbandian added, "This event gifted me exposure to experts in the field and a network of fellow researchers. This award motivates me to push forward with both research and the care of patients with ATTR, a long under-recognized and under-treated disease."

Based on this inaugural success and the promise of impending abstracts for the 2nd Annual Forum, Drs. Noel Dasgupta and Ahmad Masri emphasized the critical importance of fostering and supporting early-career ATTR researchers. "ATTR amyloidosis used to be a death sentence," Dr. Dasgupta said, "but now there's hope for patients to live a full life. The researchers that are awarded grants from the ATTR Early-Career Research Forum are continuing to make scientific breakthroughs and are anticipated to be future leaders for the disease." Dr. Masri agreed and added that, while there is already tremendous burgeoning interest in the ATTR field, "initiatives (like the Forum) are essential to help foster that interest among early-career clinicians."

But perhaps the most resonant endorsement of the Forum came from Sean Riley, an ATTR patient advocate who works with Mackenzie's Mission and serves on their Amyloidosis Speakers Bureau. During the 1st Annual Forum, Mr. Riley told young investigators, "If it wasn't for the work your peers have done before you, and the wonderful work you are doing now, I can tell you quite literally – I would not be here talking to you right now. Please take that to heart…the work you are doing is so, so important for me and other amyloidosis patients."

The 2nd Annual ATTR Early-Career Research Forum Call-for-Abstracts (CFA) is available on Cornerstone Medical Education's website. PDF abstracts can be submitted here.

The top four young investigators, based on blinded abstract score, will be invited to present their research before the Co-Chair panel during the Live Virtual Forum on November 17, 2025. The top two performers from the Live Virtual Forum, as scored by the Co-Chairs, will each win a $100,000 Wiesman Award for Excellence in Early-Career ATTR Research, named in honor of the trailblazing ATTR clinician-researcher, Dr. Janice Wiesman.

Media Contact

Bryan C. Taylor, PharmD, MBA, Cornerstone Medical Education, 1 270-256-5406, [email protected], https://cornerstonemeded.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Cornerstone Medical Education