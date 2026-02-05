Atty.ai functions as an AI answering service for law firms, offering features designed to support legal intake and administrative operations Post this

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Atty.ai is designed specifically as an AI assistant for legal calls, trained on legal terminology, intake workflows, and compliance constraints. The platform supports a range of practice areas, including personal injury, plaintiff litigation, mass torts, immigration, and family law.

________________________________________

Improving Legal Intake and Reducing Missed Calls

Many law firms lose potential clients due to missed calls, delayed responses, and inconsistent intake processes. Atty.ai addresses these challenges by acting as an AI receptionist for law firms, ensuring inbound calls are answered, qualified, and routed based on firm-defined criteria.

Using AI legal intake calls, the platform captures key case details and caller information during nights, weekends, and periods of high call volume, helping firms reduce missed opportunities while maintaining consistent intake standards.

Law firms can experience the AI legal call assistant live by calling 1-844-526-1713, where Atty.ai demonstrates real-time intake and call-handling capabilities 24/7.

"Law firms invest heavily in marketing, but intake inefficiencies often prevent those efforts from converting into consultations," said Vitaliy Kononov, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Atty.ai. "We built Atty.ai to integrate directly into firm workflows, so inbound calls are handled consistently, compliantly, and at scale."

________________________________________

AI Call Handling Designed for Legal Workflows

Atty.ai functions as an AI answering service for law firms, offering features designed to support legal intake and administrative operations, including:

Autonomous AI voice agent for inbound legal calls

Integration with law firm CRM and case-management systems

Configurable intake workflows and AI call screening

Built-in guardrails to prevent unauthorized legal advice

Bilingual intake support, including Spanish

Automated follow-up workflows to improve lead conversion

These capabilities allow firms to standardize intake processes while reducing administrative workload for staff.

________________________________________

Funding and Growth

Atty.ai has successfully completed a seed funding round to support platform growth and continued investment in its AI infrastructure. The company is currently working toward a Series A raise, focused on scaling product capabilities, expanding integrations, and advancing its underlying technological architecture to support higher call volumes and enterprise-level law firm deployments.

________________________________________

Credibility and Security Standards

Atty.ai is built in alignment with leading legal-technology and data-security standards. The platform is pursuing SOC 2 Type I certification.

Atty.ai participates in ABA TechShow programs, and integrates with widely used practice-management systems including Clio, PracticePanther, and MyCase, supporting seamless adoption within existing law firm operations.

All senior leadership at Atty.ai is an affiliated professional member with the ABA.

________________________________________

Supporting Attorneys, Not Replacing Them

Atty.ai is not designed to provide legal advice or replace licensed professionals. Instead, it serves as an operational support layer, helping legal teams manage intake, routing, and administrative workflows more efficiently.

"Automating intake and call handling removes friction from the front end of a law firm's operations," said Kononov. "Our goal is to support attorneys and intake teams without replacing human judgment."

________________________________________

About Atty.ai

Atty.ai is an AI voice and chat platform built exclusively for law firms. The platform combines advanced language models, compliance-focused guardrails, and customizable workflows to support legal intake, call handling, and client engagement. Headquartered in New York, Atty.ai serves law firms across the United States.

________________________________________

Availability

Atty.ai is available nationwide.

Law firms can request a demo at www.atty.ai or call 1-844-526-1713 to interact with the AI legal call assistant live.

Media Contact

Alex Simakovsky, Atty, 1 9176032266, [email protected], https://atty.ai

SOURCE Atty