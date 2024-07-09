ATVS 23000 Puff: A New Standard in Disposable Vapes with Quick Charging

The ATVS 23000 Puff disposable vape, a state-of-the-art device designed for an exceptional vaping experience, features a 20ml e-liquid capacity, a 1000mAh battery, and a low resistance of 0.9 ohms for smooth vapor production. With up to 23,000 puffs and a convenient type-C charging port, this device offers prolonged usage and quick recharging. Available in 14 diverse flavors, the ATVS 23000 Puff caters to all palates, making it ideal for both new and seasoned vapers.

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant leap forward for vaping technology, ATVS introduces the ATVS 23000 Puff, a state-of-the-art disposable e-liquid vape designed to deliver an exceptional vaping experience. With an impressive e-liquid capacity of 20ml and a robust 1000mAh battery, the ATVS 23000 Puff offers prolonged usage and consistent performance, ensuring vapers enjoy every moment without the hassle of frequent refills or recharges.

The ATVS 23000 Puff is engineered for performance and ease of use. Its low resistance of 0.9 ohms ensures smooth vapor production, delivering satisfying puffs with every use. The device is equipped with a powerful 1000mAh battery, which, combined with its 20ml e-liquid capacity, allows for up to 23,000 puffs, making it one of the most enduring disposable vapes on the market.

A standout feature of the ATVS 23000 disposable vape is its convenient type-C charging port. This advanced charging technology enables quick and efficient recharging, minimizing downtime and maximizing your vaping enjoyment. The crystal screen provides clear and precise battery status and usage information, ensuring you are always informed about your device's performance.

The ATVS 23000 Puff is not just about performance; it's also about variety and taste. With an extensive selection of 14 flavors, there's something to suit every palate. Whether you prefer fruity, minty, or dessert-inspired flavors, the ATVS 23000 Puff has you covered. The flavors include:

Blueberry Ice Mixeo Fruit Mango Ice Strawberry Ice Mint Guava Ice Grape Ice Double Apples Strawberry Watermelon Ice Watermelon Ice Banana Ice Orange Soda Rose Lychee Peach Ice

Each flavor is crafted with high-quality ingredients, including vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, nicotine, and natural and artificial flavors, ensuring a rich and satisfying taste experience.

Whether you're a newcomer to the vaping world or a seasoned enthusiast, the ATVS 23000 Puff is designed to meet your needs. Its user-friendly design and diverse flavor range make it an ideal choice for anyone looking to enhance their vaping journey. The device's 5% salt nicotine content ensures a smooth and satisfying nicotine hit, perfect for those looking to manage their nicotine intake.

The ATVS 23000 Puff represents the perfect fusion of flavor, performance, and convenience. Its innovative design and features set a new standard in the vaping industry, providing users with an unparalleled vaping experience.

For more information about the ATVS 23000 Puff and to experience the future of vaping, visit the online vape store.

ATVS is a leading innovator in the vaping industry, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly vaping products that enhance the vaping experience. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for innovation, ATVS continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of vaping.

Media Contact

Aurola Hu, Vapesourcing UK, 86 15189705751, [email protected], https://vapesourcing.uk/

SOURCE ATVS