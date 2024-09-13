ATW Health Solutions Welcomes Esteemed New Advisors, Dr. Karen D. Sheares And Dr. Charity S. Watkins

Founder and CEO Dr. Knitasha V. Washington expressed her excitement in welcoming Dr. Karen Sheares and Dr. Charity Watkins to ATW Health Solutions' advisory board, noting that their expertise in health equity, patient care, and data-driven solutions aligns perfectly with the organization's mission. Post this

Charity S. Watkins, MSW, Ph.D., is a tenure-track Assistant Professor in the Department of Social Work at North Carolina Central University and a Duke-NCCU BIRCWH Scholar. With a Ph.D. in Social Work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Dr. Watkins is driven by her personal experience, advocating for stronger social support systems for Black women facing severe maternal health conditions and is Chair of Equity Before Birth, a nonprofit dedicated to improving maternal and infant health.

Founder and CEO, Dr. Knitasha V. Washington, DHA, MHA, FACHE expressed her excitement in welcoming the new advisors: "We are honored to have Dr. Sheares and Dr. Watkins join ATW. Their leadership and expertise in advancing health equity and improving patient care and leveraging data-driven solutions align perfectly with our mission. Together, we will continue to drive transformative change in healthcare systems."

Both Dr. Sheares and Dr. Watkins will provide critical insights that will help guide ATW's strategic initiatives, focusing on innovative solutions, evidence-based practices, and patient-centered care. Their unique backgrounds will be pivotal in supporting ATW's efforts to ensure that healthcare systems are accessible, equitable, and of the highest quality for all individuals.

About ATW Health Solutions

ATW Health Solutions is a strategic advisory and management consulting firm dedicated to transforming the future of health and care systems. Through expert consulting, data-driven insights, and innovative solutions, ATW partners with public and private sectors to deliver better health outcomes, lower costs, and greater trust. ATW is at the forefront of reshaping health policies and fostering community engagement in healthcare.



