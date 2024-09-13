ATW Health Solutions Welcomes Esteemed New Advisors, Dr. Karen D. Sheares And Dr. Charity S. Watkins

ATW Health Solutions has announced the addition of two new members, Dr. Karen D. Sheares and Dr. Charity S. Watkins, to its strategic advisory board. Dr. Sheares, currently the Vice President of Quality Sciences at the National Committee on Quality Assurance (NCQA) and an adjunct Associate Professor at Yale, brings expertise in pediatrics and digital health innovation. Dr. Watkins, an Assistant Professor at North Carolina Central University and a maternal health advocate, focuses on equity and social support for Black women in healthcare. Both advisors are expected to strengthen ATW's mission to improve healthcare systems, with a focus on equity, quality, and patient-centered care.
CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATW Health Solutions, a leading healthcare advisory and consulting firm, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished professionals, Karen D. Sheares, M.D., Ph.D. and Charity S. Watkins, MSW, Ph.D., to its strategic advisory board. Their expertise in advancing healthcare quality and patient outcomes will further strengthen ATW's mission to transform the future of health and care systems.
Karen D. Sheares, M.D., Ph.D., brings her wealth of experience as the Vice President of Quality Sciences at the National Committee on Quality Assurance (NCQA). Dr. Sheares is also an Associate Professor (adjunct) in the Department of Pediatrics at Yale University School of Medicine. With her background in pediatrics and digital health innovation, she leads strategies to enhance healthcare delivery by developing data-driven quality measures and leading digital transformation initiatives.
Charity S. Watkins, MSW, Ph.D., is a tenure-track Assistant Professor in the Department of Social Work at North Carolina Central University and a Duke-NCCU BIRCWH Scholar. With a Ph.D. in Social Work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Dr. Watkins is driven by her personal experience, advocating for stronger social support systems for Black women facing severe maternal health conditions and is Chair of Equity Before Birth, a nonprofit dedicated to improving maternal and infant health.
Founder and CEO, Dr. Knitasha V. Washington, DHA, MHA, FACHE expressed her excitement in welcoming the new advisors: "We are honored to have Dr. Sheares and Dr. Watkins join ATW. Their leadership and expertise in advancing health equity and improving patient care and leveraging data-driven solutions align perfectly with our mission. Together, we will continue to drive transformative change in healthcare systems."
Both Dr. Sheares and Dr. Watkins will provide critical insights that will help guide ATW's strategic initiatives, focusing on innovative solutions, evidence-based practices, and patient-centered care. Their unique backgrounds will be pivotal in supporting ATW's efforts to ensure that healthcare systems are accessible, equitable, and of the highest quality for all individuals.
About ATW Health Solutions
ATW Health Solutions is a strategic advisory and management consulting firm dedicated to transforming the future of health and care systems. Through expert consulting, data-driven insights, and innovative solutions, ATW partners with public and private sectors to deliver better health outcomes, lower costs, and greater trust. ATW is at the forefront of reshaping health policies and fostering community engagement in healthcare.
Learn more at www.atwhealth.com.
Contact
Media Inquiries:
Sophie Gibson, VIVO360, Inc., 404 784 4688, [email protected]
Media Contact
Sophie Gibson, ATW Health Solutions, 1 4047844688, [email protected], https://www.atwhealth.com
SOURCE ATW Health Solutions
Share this article