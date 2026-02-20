ATX Commercializes Titanium Corrugated Tubes as Practical Industrial Piping Through Proprietary Technology

ATX has commercialized the world's only flexible titanium corrugated tube designed for real industrial applications. Manufactured entirely in Korea, the solution enables weld-free installation, improved thermal performance, and reliable operation in corrosive environments.

ATX Co., Ltd. Unveils the World's Only Commercially Produced and Supplied Flexible Titanium Corrugated Tube

Targets Global Markets with Made-in-Korea Special Piping Solutions

(January 21, 2026, Ansan) –

ATX, a manufacturer specializing in non-ferrous special metals, has established a differentiated technological position in the global special piping market by operating an in-house manufacturing system capable of the world's only commercial production and stable supply of Flexible Titanium Corrugated Tubes.

While titanium corrugated tubes have previously been explored on a limited basis in certain industrial or research contexts, cases of continuous mass production and commercial supply designed for real industrial applications have been virtually nonexistent. ATX has filled this technological gap by translating the concept into a practical industrial piping solution through its own design, forming, and verification capabilities.

ATX's titanium corrugated tubes are Made in Korea, with all manufacturing processes carried out domestically. The product was developed to address the limitations of conventional straight titanium pipes, particularly in terms of transportation, installation, and on-site construction.Structural Limitations of Conventional Straight Titanium PipesTitanium is a highly corrosion-resistant metal that exhibits minimal degradation even in seawater and saline environments, making it widely used across the chemical, marine, and energy industries. However, conventional titanium piping is typically supplied in straight pipe form, which introduces several structural constraints during on-site application.

Due to transportation and handling limitations, straight titanium pipes are generally supplied in segmented lengths of approximately 2–5 meters. On site, each segment requires welding at the joints for installation. Titanium welding, in particular, demands a controlled shielding environment to prevent oxidation, as well as highly skilled labor, resulting in increased construction difficulty, potential delays, and higher costs.

In addition, when curved sections or complex piping routes are required, pre-bending processes must be performed prior to installation, making design changes or on-site adjustments difficult.ATX's Titanium Corrugated Tube: Redefining Installation Through Flexible DesignATX's titanium corrugated tube is a piping solution designed with flexibility as a core engineering principle to overcome the structural limitations of straight pipes.

By incorporating a corrugated structure, the pipe itself gains bending characteristics, allowing it to be manually curved along complex routes without additional bending processes. This enables flexible on-site adaptation to piping layouts and significantly improves installation convenience.

Key installation features include:

Manual bending enabled by corrugated structure

Weld-free installation through hand-tool cutting and socket-type connections

Continuous supply in coiled form, up to approximately 100 meters

Unlike conventional straight pipes that require multiple welded joints due to segmented supply lengths, titanium corrugated tubes can be installed as a single continuous line of up to 100 meters. The socket-type connection system allows for installation without welding, reducing both on-site labor burden and process-related risks.Thermal Performance Enabled by a Wall Thickness Approximately 40% Thinner Than Conventional Straight PipesATX's titanium corrugated tubes achieve mechanical stability through their corrugated structure, enabling a wall thickness design of 0.3T. This is approximately 40% thinner than the 0.5T thickness commonly applied to industrial straight titanium pipes.

Reduced wall thickness directly lowers thermal resistance, allowing faster and more efficient heat transfer under equivalent conditions. Combined with the increased heat transfer surface area created by the corrugated geometry, comparable thermal performance can be achieved over shorter pipe lengths compared to straight pipes.

These characteristics enhance design flexibility in system sections where thermal efficiency is critical, such as waste heat recovery, temperature maintenance, and auxiliary heat exchange applications.Practical Applications in Seawater and Sludge-Exposed EnvironmentsBased on titanium's inherent corrosion resistance, titanium corrugated tubes are designed for long-term operation in environments involving seawater, saline water, and sludge. Key application areas include:

Seawater aquaculture and circulation systems

Auxiliary piping in chemical and petrochemical processes

Water treatment and wastewater processing facilities

Piping for waste heat recovery and energy efficiency improvement

Rather than replacing all industrial piping, the product is positioned as an optimized solution for specific sections where corrosive environments, installation constraints, and thermal efficiency requirements coexist.Commercial Supply System Based on Domestic ProductionATX manufactures titanium corrugated tubes directly at its production facilities in Korea, with all products undergoing hydrostatic testing and quality verification prior to shipment. This domestic production system ensures consistent quality control while enabling global delivery within approximately two weeks, making the product a practical option for industrial projects with critical procurement schedules.About ATX Co., Ltd.ATX is a specialized engineering and manufacturing company providing industrial piping, heat exchange equipment, and plant systems based on non-ferrous special metals such as titanium, tantalum, and zirconium. The company delivers engineering-driven solutions tailored to real site conditions in highly corrosive and high-reliability environments, including chemical, energy, water treatment, aquaculture, and marine industries.Marketing / PR Media Contact

"ATX's flexible titanium corrugated tube transforms titanium piping from a theoretical concept into a practical, installable solution for real industrial sites."

sungjun Lee, ATX Co., LTD., 82 -10-5000-0014, [email protected], en.atx.kr

