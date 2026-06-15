Atyeti Inc & Transient.AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Deploy Regulated Autonomous Intelligence to Capital Markets

"Financial institutions are looking for AI that delivers measurable outcomes, not prototypes. Together with Transient.AI, we're enabling clients to accelerate their Autonomous Intelligence strategies with a platform designed for real world production from day one." Prashanth Myadam, Atyeti Inc. Post this

Atyeti and Transient.AI share a core belief that AI in regulated environments must be engineered with rigor, transparency, and human oversight. Atyeti brings nearly two decades of experience building and supporting trading, risk, regulatory, and compliance systems for global institutions. Transient.AI provides an AI Operating System designed to unify fragmented legacy infrastructure into a compliant intelligence layer that enhances decision‑making across the front, middle, and back office.

Through this partnership, Atyeti will lead integration, deployment, and ongoing engineering support across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC — enabling institutions to move from AI experimentation to a scalable, governed Autonomous Intelligence capability operating in production.

Accelerating Atyeti's Agentic AI Strategy

Atyeti Inc has built its Agentic AI FDE practice around the principle that AI must be embedded into real systems with deterministic guardrails and governed data foundations. Through this partnership, Atyeti gains access to a proven AI Operating System purpose‑built for capital markets, shortening the path from strategy to production deployment for its clients.

Quotes

Prashanth Myadam, Founder, President & CEO, Atyeti Inc.:

"Financial institutions are looking for AI that delivers measurable outcomes, not prototypes. Together with Transient.AI, we're enabling clients to accelerate their Autonomous Intelligence strategies with a platform designed for real‑world production from day one."

Sreej Menon, CEO, Transient.AI:

"Capital markets need AI that is precise, compliant, and engineered for the realities of institutional infrastructure. Atyeti's deep domain expertise makes them the ideal partner to bring our operating system into production at scale."

About Atyeti Inc.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Atyeti Inc. is a global information technology services and consulting firm operating in 12+ countries. The firm specializes in Banking and Capital Markets technology, with capabilities spanning cloud enablement, Autonomous Intelligence, WAForge (governed workload delivery), application modernization, SRE/DevOps, data science, and enterprise applications. Atyeti partners with IBM & HashiCorp, Finastra, Snowflake, Databricks, Google Cloud, AWS, Salesforce, and Gresham, and has been recognized among the Inc. 5000 Fastest‑Growing Private Companies in America.

About Transient.AI

Transient.AI is an AI‑native operating system for capital markets launched in 2025. T.AI is built for the compliance, security, and precision requirements of institutional financial environments. Headquartered in New York with offices in Miami, Singapore, and India, the company is led by a founding team with over 150 years of combined Wall Street experience from Goldman Sachs, UBS & Credit Suisse. Its Declarative AI Framework unifies legacy systems into a single compliant intelligence layer supporting front‑to‑back workflows. The platform supports on‑premises or industry grade cloud deployment with end‑to‑end encryption, zero data retention, and full auditability.

Media Contact

Shweta Singh, Atyeti Inc, 1 732-532-7394, [email protected], https://www.atyeti.com/

SOURCE Atyeti Inc