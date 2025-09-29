Auberge Collection: An Elevated New Identity for the Award-Winning Brand

A new name that underscores Auberge's commitment to creating the most inspiring collection of one-of-a-kind properties and experiences in the world

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the acclaimed portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts, and residences announces its new name: Auberge Collection. This evolved identity continues the elevation of a brand dedicated to creating the most inspiring collection of one-of-a-kind properties and experiences in the world.

Honoring the unique approach that has shaped its offering from the very beginning, the more encompassing title accurately reflects Auberge Collection's growing portfolio of exceptional properties. From landmark city hotels to award-winning beachfront escapes, alpine destinations, countryside estates, and residences, the new name underscores a broader vision for Auberge.

"From the start, the Auberge name has been synonymous with rare luxury and one-of-a-kind experiences," said Dan Friedkin, Chairman, Auberge Collection. "Evolving our name brings sharper clarity to who we are at our core: a collection of inspiring destinations, each alive with its own heritage, character, and creativity."

This timely announcement comes as Auberge continues its thoughtful and strategic growth, opening new destinations in storied locations worldwide. Recent unveilings include Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Collection in Florence and The Woodward, Auberge Collection in Geneva, while forthcoming openings such as Cambridge House, Auberge Collection in London, The Knox, Auberge Collection in Dallas, The Shore Club, Auberge Collection in Miami Beach, The Birdsall, Auberge Collection in Houston, and Moncayo, Auberge Collection in Puerto Rico signal the diversity and depth of the collection.

"This transition is a natural evolution for our brand," said Christian Clerc, President & CEO, Auberge Collection. "It reflects the growth of our portfolio, the breadth of extraordinary experiences we offer, and our enduring commitment to the singular identity of each property."

Auberge has consistently set the standard for excellence in luxury hospitality, earning sustained industry recognition and guest acclaim. In Travel + Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards, the brand achieved the highest percentage of luxury properties featured, with nine properties ranking No. 1 in their categories. Additionally, 15 Auberge properties were listed in Travel + Leisure's Top 500 Hotels list. The brand has also featured prominently in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards year after year. In 2024, 20 properties were included among the world's best, with six earning the No. 1 spot in their respective categories.

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

About Friedkin

Friedkin is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

