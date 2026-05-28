Auberge du Soleil Celebrates Culinary Connections, Precision Play and Wellbeing With New Programming Available for Summer Travel and Beyond

Exceptional Dining Experiences, Elite-Level Tennis Clinics, and Expert-led Wellness Workshops Inspire Social Gathering, Skills Enhancement and Personal Enrichment

RUTHERFORD, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge du Soleil is ushering in a vibrant new season of connection, enrichment, and wellbeing with the debut of a discerning series of immersive events and experiences spanning culinary arts, tennis, and wellness. Through a range of Michelin-starred dining offerings, world-class tennis instruction, and life-enhancing wellness workshops, guests, visitors, and residents alike will discover transformative opportunities to deepen relationships, sharpen performance and leadership abilities, and elevate their lifestyle practices.

Programs range from intimate dining events featuring thematic menus and hosted vintner pairings, to exclusive coaching clinics and social gatherings with world-renowned tennis champions, to engaging sessions with influential wellness thought leaders exploring leadership, lifestyle, and mind-body practices.

"We wanted to create experiences that feel both intentional and deeply connected to the property and the destination," said Bradley Reynolds, Auberge du Soleil Managing Director. "Whether guests are gathering around the table, engaging with the pros, or prioritizing their wellbeing, each program is designed to foster meaningful connection and create lasting impressions."

Culinary Experiences

This summer, Auberge du Soleil introduces expanded culinary programming designed to celebrate exceptional dining, communal connection, and the spirit of wine country hospitality.

Sunday Supper Club - Available on the second Sunday of each month from June through October 2026, the Sunday Supper Club offers a convivial, al fresco dining experience hosted on the property's iconic outdoor terrace. Each gathering showcases a uniquely themed, peak-of-season menu paired with a featured vintner partner, and tablescapes provided by Bernardaud, the renowned French maker of exquisite Limoges porcelain. Evening themes draw inspiration from the beauty of the destination, from "Under the Provençal Sun" to "Summer in Bloom" to "Harvest: The Turning Season." Each evening begins with a welcome apéritif on the terrace with spectacular valley view, followed by a three-course, family-style dinner with wine pairings at sunset.

Upcoming dates include June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13, October 11. Advance reservations ($300 per person) available HERE.

Maison Pommery Champagne Dinner, June 25 - In partnership with Maison Pommery - the pioneering house behind the world's first Brut Champagne, created in 1874 - Auberge du Soleil presents "A Journey Into the Origins of Brut Champagne." This exclusive four-course private dining experience unites heritage, artistry, and gastronomy in a celebration offered only at a select collection of Relais & Châteaux hotels and restaurants worldwide.

- In partnership with Maison Pommery - the pioneering house behind the world's first Brut Champagne, created in 1874 - Auberge du Soleil presents "A Journey Into the Origins of Brut Champagne." This exclusive four-course private dining experience unites heritage, artistry, and gastronomy in a celebration offered only at a select collection of Relais & Châteaux hotels and restaurants worldwide. Limited to just 16 guests ($425 per person) advance reservations are available HERE.

Precision Play Tennis Experiences

Redefining recreational luxury, Auberge du Soleil is offering immersive Precision Play tennis experiences featuring elite coaching clinics and intimate social gatherings with world-renowned tennis champions. Blending performance techniques with insights on leadership and lifestyle, this exclusive series invites guests to learn, connect, and play alongside legendary athletes in an unparalleled setting.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, June 24–25, 2026 - The inaugural Precision Play experience welcomes former World No. 1, nine-time Grand Slam champion, and Olympic gold medalist Bethanie Mattek-Sands for a private welcome reception and elite-level tennis clinic. The program focuses on tennis skill-building and the disciplines that drove her to the top: strategic thinking under pressure, high performance habits and the power of decisive partnership, all of which translate into tools that can be applied in business and everyday life.

Tommy Haas, October 19–20, 2026 - This fall, former World No. 2 and Olympic silver medalist Tommy Haas hosts an exclusive clinic and reception blending on-court instruction with candid conversations on leadership, reinvention, relationship-building, and purposeful living. A two-time ATP Comeback Player of the Year, Tommy transitioned from champion competitor to master architect of world-class sporting experiences. During this rare gathering he will share key learnings on performing with precision, building with purpose, and living well from a true champion.

Participation in Precision Play experiences is intentionally limited. For details and reservations, contact The Spa at [email protected] or 707.967.3159.

Wellbeing Collective Experiences

Further enriching the guest journey, Auberge du Soleil continues The Wellbeing Collective, an ongoing wellness-focused series featuring acclaimed practitioners, speakers, and performance specialists. Since launching earlier this year with transformational experiences led by performance coach and Co-Founder and Chief Education Officer of Modern Elder Academy Jeff Hamaoui, and "Breathe to Succeed" author and mindfulness expert Sandy Abrams, the series has explored themes of personal growth, resilience, mindfulness, and holistic wellbeing. Upcoming events include:

Lymphatic Techniques with Cecily Braden, June 21–24, 2026 - The third installment in the collective will take place with renowned spa educator, esthetician, and lymphatic health expert Cecily Braden, as she leads a transformative multi-day immersion in healing, self-care, and personal renewal. The experience opens with an intimate conversation exploring the lymphatic system, the science of lymphatic drainage, and a live demonstration of Cecily's award-winning The Lymphatic Brush. Over the course of three days, guests deepen their practice through a self-care master class designed to reduce inflammation, calm the nervous system, brighten the complexion, support immunity, improve sleep quality, and promote holistic wellbeing. Private Functional Flow Facial appointments will be available by request.

For information and reservations, contact The Spa at [email protected] or 707.967.3159.

About Auberge du Soleil

Inspired by the south of France, and infused with California soul, Auberge du Soleil features wine country's most luxurious accommodations, with spectacular valley views, a Michelin Star Restaurant, and a tranquil wellness retreat reserved exclusively for hotel guests. Nestled within a 33-acre hillside olive grove, the "Inn of the Sun" is celebrated for delivering passionate, intuitive service that embodies gracious hospitality. The 50 residential-style rooms, suites and private maisons set the stage for romance in the seclusion of the adult-oriented environment. The property is a long-standing member of Relais & Châteaux, an international association of outstanding boutique properties known for their excellence in hospitality and the culinary arts, and the flagship hotel for the Auberge Collection. For more information visit aubergedusoleil.com. Follow Auberge du Soleil on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @AubergeduSoleil

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, safaris, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 39 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, safaris, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. For more information: auberge.com. Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo. The Friedkin Group portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus. For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien, Auberge du Soleil, 1 (310) 453-2539, [email protected], https://aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil/

SOURCE Auberge du Soleil