Auberge du Soleil Unveils Culinary Holiday Display in Partnership With Revered French Cookware Pioneer, Le Creuset, Showcasing Festive Dutch Oven Holiday Tree

RUTHERFORD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing the spirit of the season to life in wine country, today Auberge du Soleil, the quintessential Napa Valley adult getaway, unveiled a festive display honoring its culinary roots. In partnership with renowned French cookware icon, Le Creuset, the holiday installation set in the foyer of the property's Michelin Star restaurant, features a multi-tiered decorative tower showcasing the cookware brand's signature Dutch Ovens and Mini Cocottes in various sizes and vibrant shades of green (Thyme, Olive and Artichaut).

The Le Creuset Holiday Tree is adorned with organic woodland elements indigenous to the landscape, including lichen, reindeer and sphagnum mosses, natural oak branches, ornamental artificial birds and nests, and red pepper and white tallow berries. The scene is elevated with delicate sparkling lights, hand blown green and red European glass globes, and crimson and forest green velvet ribbon meant to accentuate the rich green tones of the cookware.

"In 1981 we established Auberge du Soleil first as a fine dining restaurant, several years before the hotel opened," said Bradley Reynolds, Managing Director at Auberge du Soleil. "As a result, culinary is truly at the heart of our guest experience, which makes our partnership with a renowned global culinary leader like Le Creuset so meaningful. Featuring the brand's revered cookware as the centerpiece of this holiday display highlights the significance of our guests' culinary journey and the distinctive food memories we strive to create for all who dine with us."

In conjunction, Auberge du Soleil also launched a new in-room dining experience for hotel guests featuring a seasonal three-course prix fixe menu, including starter, shared entrée served in a Le Creuset Dutch Oven, and dessert, all perfectly paired with a local Napa Valley wine and served in the comfort of a luxurious guest room or suite. Now available, the inaugural winter menu features an oven roasted beet salad with frisée, goat cheese, walnuts, and citrus, Cabernet braised short rib with baby carrots, mushrooms and red wine sauce, and apple cider doughnuts with ginger beer compressed Granny Smith apples, Calvados caramel and shortbread streusel, priced at $190 for two guests. The suggested wine pairing, a 750ml bottle of Snowden Vineyard's 'The Ranch' Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2022, is available for an additional $160. New menus will be released throughout the year to showcase peak of season ingredients sourced from local purveyors.

About Auberge du Soleil

Inspired by the south of France, and infused with California soul, Auberge du Soleil features wine country's most luxurious accommodations, spectacular valley views, a Michelin Star Restaurant, and a tranquil wellness retreat reserved exclusively for hotel guests. Nestled within a 33-acre hillside olive grove, the "Inn of the Sun" is celebrated for delivering passionate, intuitive service that embodies gracious Napa Valley hospitality. The 50 residential-style rooms, suites and private maisons set the stage for romance in the seclusion of a quintessential wine country adult getaway. The property is a long-standing member of Relais & Châteaux, an international association of outstanding boutique properties known for their excellence in hospitality and the culinary arts, and the flagship hotel for the Auberge Collection. For more information visit http://www.aubergedusoleil.com. Follow Auberge du Soleil on Instagram @AubergeduSoleil and Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeduSoleil.Napa.

About Le Creuset

Since 1925, Le Creuset has been inspiring longstanding culinary traditions as the first in colorful cookware, the finest in quality and design and the favorite for generations. Le Creuset is honored to share in the meals, memories and traditions made by food lovers around the world with its unrivaled selection of rich colors in a range of finishes and materials. To learn more about Le Creuset, visit www.LeCreuset.com or follow on social media @LeCreuset.

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. For more information: auberge.com. Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge.

About The Friedkin Group

Friedkin is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo. The Friedkin portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus. For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

