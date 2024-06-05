Auberge Launches a New Print Journal and Media Channel in Partnership With NMG

The new multimedia platform offers unparalleled storytelling with editorial and video content highlighting arbiters of culture, arts and design, culinary and luxury

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, in partnership with NMG, the leading creator of luxury travel media, introduces a new print publication and multimedia content destination curated for the discerning traveler and connoisseur. Titled Auberge, this new vision of storytelling is showcased across a range of platforms, including a coffee table-style print journal and a digital channel that includes original photography and videography. The debut of Auberge and its digital extension seeks to tell immersive stories that reveal undiscovered locales by the likes of unique personalities, such as Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon, photographer Nick Mele and interior designer Amanda Lindroth, as well as exceptional experiences transporting readers to some of the most exquisite destinations around the world, while spotlighting Auberge Resorts Collection's unique properties along the way.

As the ultimate companion for the modern, elevated traveler, each page of Auberge invites readers to embark on a journey of discovery, indulgence and matchless sophistication. With content centered around arts and culture, culinary, design, experiential travel and personalities and industry leaders, every story reflects the Auberge philosophy of heritage, craft and a love of authentic experience.

"We are thrilled to debut Auberge in partnership with NMG and create meaningful, authentic content designed for the curious traveler," says Mike Minchin, Chief Marketing Officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We have so many unique stories to tell with our global portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and residences, and NMG, with its best-in-class editorial perspective, is an ideal collaborator for us. We look forward to working on many more stories together in issues to come."

"At NMG, we're committed to the meticulous creation of authentic stories, bringing together the best in journalism and breathtaking visuals in every narrative we tell," says Jason Cutinella, Founder and CEO of NMG Network, which produces Auberge. "We pride ourselves in working with partners like Auberge Resorts Collection, whose sophisticated and knowledgeable guests make the perfect audience for the type of storytelling we do."

The inaugural issue of Auberge features a captivating lineup of stories and interviews with some of the most influential figures in the worlds of fashion, interior design and culture. From Wes Gordon's Litchfield County to Nick Mele's Newport, discover local Auberge destinations through the lens of prominent personalities. Within another story, meet Barb Philips, Founder of Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation, whose journey from horse lover to "horse thief" is as enthralling as it is inspiring. Auberge also spotlights the burgeoning culinary scene found throughout Colorado, which became a Michelin-recognized destination in 2023 with the release of its first guide, as well as deep dives into the Santa Barbara Channel to uncover the world's best uni. Across the country, in the idyllic Hudson Valley, a new class of designers are creating covetable custom furniture pieces and homewares, while back in California, Napa is luring a new kind of traveler with one-of-a-kind wellness experiences that complement its signature wine programs. Each Auberge story offers unique access to the visionaries shaping the world of luxury.

Below are a sampling of the stories readers can expect to find in Auberge Volume 1:

A Portrait of Small-Town Splendor

Eschewing big city life for the bucolic town of Washington, Connecticut, Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon finds solace, community and inspiration away from the hustle and bustle of the fashion world. In this interview and guide to Litchfield County, Wes lets readers in on his favorite locales around the region, plus his most beloved places to dine and shop.

Nick Mele's Newport Wonderland

Nick Mele is a famed photographer whose list of credits include The New York Times, Architectural Digest, Town & Country and Vanity Fair. He's also a native of Newport, the historic Northeast beach enclave that inspired his latest book, A Newport Summer. In this photo feature shot by interior design photographer Nick Johnson, Mele takes us along on some local Newport experiences that embody the spirit of this classic coastal town.

The Horse Thief

This photo-heavy feature delves into the heartwarming narrative of the Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation, a sanctuary that specializes in rehabilitating abused, neglected, and traumatized horses and animals. Through poignant stories of these rescued creatures, we're introduced to the dedicated team behind the foundation, including Founder and dubbed "Horse Thief" Barb Philips.

The Opulence of Edible Gold

Sea urchin is the spiky jewel of the ocean and, pound-for-pound, one of the priciest fruits de mer in the world. This story follows divers John Hoadley and Stephanie Mutz as they descend into the Santa Barbara Channel in search of this sweet, briny delicacy, which then makes its way to the Santa Barbara Fish Market and local restaurants like Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos and The Tavern at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection. In this story, readers will dive into the region's vast uni-verse and discover what makes urchins a delicacy to the land and sea.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 27 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, X, Pinterest and LinkedIn and at aubergeresorts.com/stories and #AlwaysAuberge

About NMG Network

NMG Network is the leading creator of custom media experiences for luxury and leisure travel, hospitality, and premium residential partners. Our portfolio includes award-winning video, print, and digital content for renowned clients such as The Little Nell, Ritz-Carlton, St.Regis, and The Edition Residences International, Shutters on the Beach, Hotel Casa del Mar, Halekulani Hotel, Park Lane Ala Moana and Hawaiian Airlines. Our highly targeted omnichannel approach to storytelling provides a unique opportunity to connect with the most sophisticated and sought-after consumers where they prefer to engage with content that informs, inspires and entertains. Explore our channels at NMGnetwork.com.

