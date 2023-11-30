Auberge Resorts Collection and Internationally-Acclaimed Global Mindful Movement Brand Sanctum Announces a Series of Exclusive Wellness Retreats in 2024

Auberge Resorts Collection, a portfolio of 26 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, and Sanctum, the global mindful movement method, today announce an exclusive partnership: a year-long series of wellness retreats at four of Auberge Resorts' award-winning properties. Post this

"We are honored and beyond excited to partner with Auberge Resorts Collection, bringing Sanctum experiences to U.S. consumers for the first time. In a time when reconnection and sense of belonging are the highest currencies, this collaboration creates a perfect opportunity for our communities to come together and radically invest in self-care in a truly unique, authentic and transformational way," said Gabriel Olszewski, co-founder and CEO, Sanctum.

"We are excited about the chance to pioneer and advocate for unique and harmonious therapeutic experiences that have not yet been introduced in our respective markets," said Vivianne Garcia-Tunon, vice president of wellbeing, Auberge Resorts Collection. "By introducing Sanctum into our portfolio, we are further revolutionizing the very notion of design-driven wellbeing within our global collection. Sanctum's unparalleled movement concept is set to empower guests, enabling them to unlock their full human potential during their stay."

The series of weekend retreats will take place over the following dates:

Each weekend will offer destination-driven itineraries featuring one or more Sanctum experiences per day, combining multidisciplinary forms of physical, spiritual and mental conditioning, such as kundalini yoga, dance, HIIT, martial arts, meditation and animalistic flow. These experiences will be coupled with itineraries filled with nourishing and convivial dining experiences, holistic spa treatments and unique local experiences. The program will offer both full weekend itineraries for single and double occupancy, as well as single-day pass options. Prices vary per property.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About Sanctum

Sanctum is a nomadic mindful movement community established in 2020 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Founded by a charismatic couple, Luuk Melisse and Gabriel Olszewski, Sanctum has gained its international recognition for hosting transformational wellness experiences in the form of retreats, wellness festivals and weekly classes in Amsterdam and London. With the purpose of enriching the lives of consumers through restoring a sense of belonging and community, Sanctum is pushing the boundaries and revolutionizing conventions of the fitness and wellness sectors.

For more information: www.wearesanctum.com

