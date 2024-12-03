Auberge Resorts Collection Appointed to Manage New Luxury Hotel and Residences Within Moncayo, the Visionary Community on Puerto Rico's East Coast

The beachfront resort and residential community is set to debut in 2027 with world-class amenities, natural beauty and culturally immersive experiences.

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, has been selected to manage Moncayo, Auberge Resorts Collection, a new beachfront resort and exclusive collection of Resort Villas and Private Residences set within Moncayo, the 1,100-acre community on Puerto Rico's pristine eastern shoreline. Moncayo is led by leading real estate firms, Juniper Capital and Capital United, and renowned investors and philanthropists, José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones.

A transformative sanctuary and effortless gateway to the diverse splendors of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Sea, Moncayo will enrich the lives of guests, residents and locals alike. A natural paradise between the jungle-cloaked mountains of El Yunque National Forest and Puerto del Rey, the Caribbean's largest marina, Moncayo will offer endless opportunities for exploration and adventure when it debuts in 2027.

"We are honored to have been chosen to manage this remarkable Caribbean property that will set new standards for luxury in Puerto Rico and globally," said Dan Friedkin, Chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Moncayo is an exciting addition to our collection of hotels, resorts and residences, and it aligns perfectly with our continued expansion into the most alluring destinations in the world."

Primely positioned as a boaters' paradise, residents and guests will enjoy easy day trips to the Spanish, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and beyond. A constantly evolving, Auberge-curated program of experiences will reveal the intricate tapestry of island life, its incredible biodiversity and intriguing culture. From dawn meditations to guided jungle hikes, diving and sport fishing adventures to art-fueled nights alive with salsa rhythms, every moment will invite engagement, connection and the making of unforgettable memories.

"We are delighted to expand Auberge's global portfolio in the Caribbean's most exciting and dynamic new luxury destination, Moncayo," said Christian Clerc, President and CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection. "The resort will provide one-of-a-kind experiences that will immerse guests and residents in Puerto Rico's natural beauty and cultural richness, serving as the heartbeat of this thriving new community. The villas and residences will offer the rare opportunity to call this captivating destination home."

With its hill-cradled, beachfront setting, Moncayo, Auberge Resorts Collection will be its own vibrant private enclave within the exclusive Moncayo residential community. Every Guest Suite, Resort Villa and Branded Private Residence will offer unobstructed views of picturesque Isla de Ramos, Vieques and Culebra in the Caribbean Sea's azure expanse. Conceived by internationally acclaimed design practice, Studio Paolo Ferrari, the 68-suite and 15-villa resort, with its unrivaled lifestyle amenities, will rest right on the shore, where pure white sands are lapped by the crystal-clear waters of multiple marine reserves. The Branded Private Residences will be nature-framed havens claiming incredible open vistas from loftier, hillside locales—still just moments from the beach and resort amenities.

Framing mesmerizing sea views, each of the resort's Guest Suites will connect seamlessly with the beauty of Moncayo's surrounding nature. Set within their own private gardens with water features, plunge pools, landscaped decks and cabanas, the guest suites will transition almost imperceptibly from the outdoor realm to serene, light-filled interiors. Pure, natural materials will inspire tranquility in generous living and dining spaces and one or two bedrooms, while unique cultural touches and design details will evoke a distinct sense of place.

The three- and four-bedroom, free-standing Resort Villas will offer the same luxurious, oceanfront living experience of unparalleled comfort and refinement over two expansive levels. Perched above the beachfront, each will deliver awe-inducing sea views from indoor and outdoor kitchen, dining and entertainment areas, opening onto infinity swimming and spa pools. Along with the convenience of turnkey, lock-and-leave ownership, Resort Villa owners will also benefit from optional participation in the resort rental program when not in residence.

Designed for full-time living with private amenities and comprehensive concierge and management services, the fully appointed Private Residences will be expansive homes offering everything a single family might need. Terraced masterpieces of tropical design—options will include first-floor residences with walk-up and walk-out access, second-floor residences with wraparound balconies and premium third-story penthouses with rooftop pools and garden terraces. All will boast generous outdoor spaces, chef's kitchens, open-plan layouts and the finest finishes and furnishings. Residents will enjoy access to their own Clubhouse, as well as dedicated fitness and wellness facilities. All property owners will have the opportunity to join the Caribbean's premier private club, The Moncayo Ocean Club.

The resort itself will be a lushly landscaped oasis. A series of oversized, natural-edge swimming pools will cascade lagoon-like to the beachfront via ocean-view cabanas and other spaces designed for gathering and reflection, indoors and out. A diverse collection of dining and events venues will range from exquisite hilltop restaurants and a signature rooftop bar to casual, waterside eateries and lounges. These will celebrate local and global cuisines and host engaging pop-ups and live entertainment, establishing Moncayo as the region's most inspiring culinary and social capital. The resort's destination Auberge Spa will draw inspiration from the island's tropical pharmacopeia and respectfully honor Taíno healing traditions to craft personalized wellness journeys enhancing vitality and optimizing wellbeing.

"We are beyond excited to partner with Auberge Resorts Collection. As passionate advocates for Puerto Rico and its people, we believe that Auberge's commitment to luxury and community aligns perfectly with our vision for Moncayo," said José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones. "We're confident that together, we can create an extraordinary and authentic destination that celebrates the island's rich culture, stunning beauty and vibrant spirit."

The resort will also provide guests privileged access to the wider Moncayo community's exceptional amenities. These have been conceived by global architectural icon, Hart Howerton, to foster a lifetime of longevity-enhancing community and cultural connections. Moncayo's village center will be a thriving hub, its restaurants and market supplied by a 100-acre organic farm. Vital to the sustainable nature of Moncayo and the wellbeing of its inhabitants, the farm will champion eco-conscious, regenerative agriculture to put the freshest, most wholesome ingredients on every table. Beyond the farm, a 400-acre nature reserve will fringe the championship Mackenzie & Ebert-designed golf course. World-class infrastructure will include a K-12 international school and comprehensive medical and wellness centers, while an array of sport and social clubs will engage every age and interest.

For more information, please aubergeresorts.com/moncayo/.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About Moncayo, Auberge Resorts Collection

Moncayo, Auberge Resorts Collection is a 68-suite, beachfront resort and collection of residences within Moncayo, the 1,100-acre private community on Puerto Rico's east coast. A natural paradise between El Yunque National Forest and the Caribbean's largest marina, this transformative sanctuary is a gateway to the Spanish Virgin Islands just 15 minutes from Ceiba Airport. Designed by Studio Paolo Ferrari within a lush landscape of cascading pools and beach-fringed shores, every space, indoors and out, frames breathtaking views of Isla de Ramos and the Caribbean Sea. Expansive guest suites and residences offer private pools, decks and gardens. Exceptional amenities include destination restaurants and a signature Auberge spa. A curated program of experiences reveals the intricate tapestry of island life, while guests and residents enjoy unrivaled access to Moncayo's village, championship golf course and world-class infrastructure.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/moncayo/

Connect with Moncayo, Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram and Facebook @MoncayoAuberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

About Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative

The Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative is a private family office dedicated to creating meaningful impact through strategic investments and transformative philanthropy. Guided by a commitment to purpose-driven initiatives, we invest in and partner with nonprofits and for-profits with a key focus on four pillars - education, entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment. Leveraging our legacy of innovation, collaboration, and supercharged energy, we strive to boost communities and empower humanity. For more information, visit http://jonesfeliciano.com

About Juniper Capital

Juniper Capital is a vertically integrated real estate development, lending, investment management, and asset management organization with offices across North America. We combine significant depth of experience in institutional investing and corporate leadership with a nimble investment culture. Juniper and its managing partners have extensive experience in all aspects of real estate ownership, including underwriting, acquiring, financing, structuring, developing, operating, managing and disposing of assets across all major asset classes. With offices and managing partners located in several key financial markets across North America, including Los Angeles, Miami, Scottsdale, Toronto, and San Juan, Juniper is well-positioned to provide efficient, effective services to real estate portfolios of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.junipercapital.com

About Capital United

Capital United ("CapU") is a global private markets investment manager whose principals are Investment Advisors registered with the SEC. Since 2011, the principals have raised USD over $1.2 billion from foreign nationals in cross border cash assets that they have invested in various US Real Estate development projects. Our combination of global reach and local presence, as well as deep industry expertise across private markets, enables us to successfully engage with industry leaders and entrepreneurs in all key markets that are otherwise invisible to retail investors.

Media Contacts

US

Murphy O'Brien

[email protected]

UK

Bacchus

[email protected]

Media Contact

Megan Spink, Auberge Resorts Collection, 1 9494360480, [email protected], https://aubergeresorts.com

SOURCE Auberge Resorts Collection; Auberge Resorts Collection