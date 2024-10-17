Auberge Resorts Collection Appointed to Manage The Birdsall, a New Luxury Hotel and Residences Honoring Houston's Most Prestigious Neighborhood

Set to open in 2027 in Houston's River Oaks, The Birdsall blends natural beauty, architectural heritage and world-class amenities

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences, has been appointed by Transwestern Development Company to manage The Birdsall, Auberge Resorts Collection, set to open in 2027 in Houston's newest River Oaks enclave, The RO. Inspired by the natural beauty and architectural heritage of River Oaks and reflecting the genuine nature of its community, the 105-room boutique hotel, 44 world-class private residences, and private members' club will augment the storied heritage of the city's most beloved neighborhood, while introducing it to the world.

"Houston is a particularly meaningful city for Auberge Resorts Collection and for me personally," said Dan Friedkin, Chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. "As we continue Auberge's strategic expansion into key urban markets, we are thrilled to add a new city property on The Friedkin Group's home soil and pleased for this opportunity to celebrate what makes Houston such a wonderful destination with every touchpoint of our extraordinary new hotel, residences, and private members' club."

Designed by preeminent global architectural firm, Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), The Birdsall, Auberge Resorts Collection will feature hotel interiors by the iconic, award-winning Roman and Williams, and residential interiors by Houston design powerhouse, Dillon Kyle Architects. The city's most exciting new social hub, the property will represent a natural extension of everyday life in River Oaks.

Conceived in the 1920s as 'a distinguished experiment in fine living', River Oaks transformed an expanse of oak-lined fields near Buffalo Bayou into a sylvan residential haven blending stately homes with nature. Now in the heart of Houston, many of these homes listed on the National Register of Historic Places were designed by renowned architect, Birdsall Briscoe, for whom Auberge's first Houston property is named.

"We are delighted to expand Auberge's urban portfolio with the addition of The Birdsall in Houston's most exciting and dynamic new luxury destination, The RO," said Christian Clerc, President and CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection. "The hotel, residences and private members' club will anchor this captivating new neighborhood and offer the most exceptional, experiential and vibrant hospitality experience in Houston."

A new, 17-acre, urban village, The RO is a verdant haven embodying the enduring soul of River Oaks. Casually refined and thoughtfully planned, the walkable public realm includes 75,000 square feet of specialty dining and retail, as well as creative office and community spaces. As The RO's buzzing social heart, The Birdsall, Auberge Resorts Collection will provide unrivaled access to the community's convivial gathering spots, bespoke services, and serene gardens. It will also serve as a place removed – a vibrant urban sanctuary with unparalleled accommodations.

The 34-story building's reclaimed brick exteriors will house the hotel with its 105 guest rooms and comprehensive suite of exceptional hotel amenities. The highest floors will be dedicated to 44 residences and residents-only amenities embracing panoramic skyline and tree canopy views.

Acclaimed, New York-based design firm, Roman and Williams, will bring their distinctive approach emphasizing historical depth and craftsmanship to the hotel interiors, including the spacious hotel accommodations. Evoking the laidback grandeur of River Oaks with a distinctive Houston feel, these will range from 413-square-foot Studio Rooms to the signature, 2,548-square-foot Presidential Suite.

Dillon Kyle, one of River Oak's most respected architects, will design the entire residential experience. His deft touch will be evident throughout the 44 remarkable, two-to-four-bedroom residences: Generous proportions and unwavering attention to centerlines will maximize views and imbue a harmonious sense of balance; floor-to-ceiling windows will ensure a profusion of light; finishes will be of rare quality in keeping with a premier River Oaks home; and expansive terraces will be perfect for relaxation and entertaining. Each three-and-four-bedroom residence will have its own private elevator entry, with all residents receiving direct access to amenities exclusively for residents' use. These will include a covered but open-air swimming pool, an outdoor entertainment deck, a summer kitchen, game room and lounge, as well as areas dedicated to wellness, fitness, recreation, and pets.

Hotel guests, residents, and club members alike will enjoy privileged access to the private members' club, a destination Auberge restaurant and spa, and magnificent event spaces, while the hotel's spectacular 70-foot pool, lawns, gardens, and alfresco dining venues will offer an elevated backyard experience.

Claiming more than half of the entire first floor, the private members' club at The Birdsall, Auberge Resorts Collection will encompass elegant spaces both indoors and out, including a tranquil private garden. A living room tailored as much for socializing as for solitary relaxation will lead to a European-style café, a convivial bar, a library, and a patio terrace ideal for outdoor dining.

The Birdsall, Auberge Resorts Collection will be Houston's most alluring new culinary hub - the place to gather, celebrate, see, and be seen. The hotel's signature restaurant with its vibrant bar will be the district's finest. Occupying a prime indoor/outdoor setting on the first floor, it will provide a locally relevant, chef-driven concept distinct from, yet complementing The RO's compelling dining scene. Welcoming interior dining spaces will flow onto an open-air dining terrace, while a seasonal menu of world-class cuisine will be curated to satisfy and delight multiple times per week.

A wellbeing haven designed for achieving personal goals, The Spa will offer 11 spa treatment rooms and tailored wellness programs approaching individual wellbeing from every angle. Focuses will include bodywork, skincare, and recovery, and programs will be supported by a Vitality Pool and a cold plunge pool, relaxation rooms, and locker rooms with steam and sauna facilities. The extensive Fitness Center will feature a full range of cardio, weight training, and performance-enhancing equipment, as well as movement studios.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. Auberge Resorts Collection is part of The Friedkin Group.

About Transwestern

Transwestern Development Company (TDC) is part of a diversified family of companies operating under the Transwestern brand. Transwestern was founded in Houston in 1978 and operates nationwide in numerous sectors of real estate including development, commercial services, investment management, and hospitality. TDC is responsible for the conceptualization, design and development management, and capitalization of The RO and its project components, including The Birdsall. TDC is a diversified developer with offices in nine cities and completed projects from southern California to northern New Jersey. During the last ten years, TDC has completed or commenced development of over $9 billion worth of projects including office, residential, mixed-use, industrial, and healthcare.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports, and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree, and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO, Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

