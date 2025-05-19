Auberge Resorts Collection Appoints Christian González as General Manager of Susurros del Corazón in Punta de Mita, Mexico

Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian González as General Manager of Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection, the oceanfront enclave in Punta de Mita, Mexico. Post this

In his new role, González will oversee all operations at Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection, guiding the resort's evolution while preserving its essence as a soulful retreat where barefoot luxury meets vibrant Mexican culture. Raised in nearby Puerto Vallarta, González discovered his passion for hospitality through hands-on experiences at landmark resorts throughout Mexico, and his return to the region brings his career full circle. Known for his people-first approach, González fosters a culture of collaboration, authenticity, and heartfelt service.

"I'm honored to return to my roots and lead Susurros del Corazón, a resort that so beautifully reflects the natural beauty and traditions of Punta de Mita," said González. "I look forward to working alongside the team to further cement the resort's reputation as the premier luxury destination in the region, while honoring the spirit of this unspoiled oceanside oasis."

González joins Susurros del Corazón from Rosewood Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, where he most recently served as Acting Managing Director. During his tenure, he significantly enhanced the resort's operations and guest programming, known for blending commercial acumen with a commitment to excellence. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at premier resorts across Mexico.

About Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection

Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection is a vibrant oceanfront enclave nestled between jungled cliffs on a breathtaking stretch of beach overlooking the Bahía de Banderas in Punta de Mita on Mexico's Pacific Coast. The resort features 59 studios, casitas and suites with ocean views and 30 two-to-five-bedroom villas and oceanfront residences, including a seven-bedroom signature suite. In addition, the resort boasts several dining venues, including Casamilpa, a signature Mexican farmhouse restaurant and La Boquita, an open-air taqueria, as well as a pool bar and beach villas with private dining experiences day and night. Onda spa, three infinity-edge pools cascading down to the beach, Charralitos kid's club and unscripted adventures bring together Mexico's vibrant culture with the playful spirit of a laid-back surf retreat in an unspoiled oceanside oasis.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Westside and Northside Lexus, Accelerated Solutions Group, The Friedkin Group International, Copilot Capital, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Everton Football Club, AS Roma, AS Cannes, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

