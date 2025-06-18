Auberge Resorts Collection Appoints Etienne Haro as Managing Director of Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection in London

Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of unique luxury hotels, resorts and residences, announces the appointment of Etienne Haro as Managing Director of Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection, the soon-to-open luxury hotel in London's Mayfair with Reuben Brothers. Post this

In his new role, Haro will oversee all operations at Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection's first hotel in London, located in the former In and Out Military Club. Opening in spring 2026, the 102-room hotel—an imaginative renewal of the 18th-century grand Palladian mansion at 94 Piccadilly—will capture the spirit of London like no other hotel, creating a magnetic new destination in Mayfair for both Londoners and international visitors. The property is owned by Reuben Brothers, and will be a refined retreat, a vibrant social hub with unique dining and a destination Auberge spa, and home to an exclusive private members' club.

Haro's appointment marks a pivotal moment in Auberge's thoughtful expansion in Europe and urban markets, with his leadership poised to shape a guest experience defined by excellence, personalization and innovation. With a leadership style rooted in emotional intelligence, creativity and craftsmanship, Haro is passionate about creating meaningful experiences and cultivating strong, engaged teams.

"It is an immense honor to be appointed as Managing Director of Cambridge House and lead this significant landmark into its next chapter, turning a storied home of great pedigree into a wonderful ground for distinctive experiences," said Etienne Haro. "What Reuben Brothers have envisioned is fascinating, and with the deep sense of purpose of Auberge Resorts Collection, it will become a catalyst for creativity, connection and lasting memories."

Haro most recently served as General Manager of The Mark Hotel in New York City, where he led one of Manhattan's most iconic properties and implemented a transformative strategy to drive structural and cultural growth. A native of France, he previously held leadership roles at some of the world's most celebrated hotels, including the Burj Al Arab in Dubai and La Mamounia in Marrakech—named Best Hotel in the World by Condé Nast Traveler in 2021.

Fluent in English and French, Haro is a passionate home cook and a collector of wine and contemporary art. He enjoys spending his free time playing golf, listening to jazz and exploring new culinary pursuits.

About Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection

Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection is a magnetic new Mayfair destination for Londoners and international visitors alike. Opening spring 2026, the 102-room hotel and its pantheon of amenities are housed in the historic Georgian mansion at 94 Piccadilly - host to royalty and state makers since 1756 and the legendary 'In and Out' Club for more than a century. Reinstating this storied address as the epicentre of London's social scene, the hotel will offer a destination restaurant, the capital's hottest bars, lounges, and event spaces, as well as a subterranean club and a double-level spa featuring extensive hydrotherapy facilities and a heated swimming pool.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About Reuben Brothers

Reuben Brothers is a global leader in real estate investment, development, private equity, debt financing, and venture capital. Over the past twenty-five years, the business has built a world-class portfolio of properties in the most sought-after markets across the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. The Group's extensive real estate holdings are diversified, spanning residential, office, retail, hotel, and infrastructure assets worldwide. Key investments include Cambridge House, Admiralty Arch, The Twenty Two, and Burlington Arcade in Mayfair; The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel, and The Twenty Two in New York; W South Beach in Miami; The Vineta in Palm Beach; Century Plaza in Los Angeles; Hotel La Palma in Capri; Esencia in Puerto Rico; and KYU Restaurant Group. Ancillary businesses include London Oxford Airport, Arena Racing Company, and Newcastle United Football Club. The philanthropic arm, Reuben Foundation, was formed in 2002 and makes essential contributions to the advancement of healthcare and education globally, as well as the arts.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Westside and Northside Lexus, Accelerated Solutions Group, The Friedkin Group International, Copilot Capital, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Everton Football Club, AS Roma, AS Cannes, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

