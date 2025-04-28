Auberge Resorts Collection Appoints Fernando Flores as General Manager of Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos, Mexico

Flores brings over two decades of hospitality leadership and innovation to the beloved Los Cabos resort

BETHESDA, Md., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Fernando Flores as General Manager of Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, the iconic oceanfront retreat in Los Cabos, Mexico. A respected leader in the region, Flores brings more than 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality, with a remarkable track record of innovation, creativity, and operational excellence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fernando to Esperanza and the Auberge family," said Mo Elbanna, Executive Vice President, Global Operations, Auberge Resorts Collection. "With his operational expertise, commitment to excellence, passion, creativity, and deep connection to Los Cabos, he will undoubtedly elevate the magic of Esperanza and lead this extraordinary property into the next chapter of its storied history."

In his new role, Flores will oversee all operations at Esperanza, driving the resort's continued evolution while honoring its legacy as one of the most beloved and innovative luxury destinations in Mexico. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter, as the resort continues to set new standards for luxury and service in Los Cabos. Guided by his "Triangle of Excellence" philosophy, which prioritizes guests, team members, and owners equally, Flores is celebrated for his warm, hands-on leadership style and creative approach to hospitality.

"I'm honored to join the Auberge family and lead Esperanza, a property I've long admired for its spirit, authenticity, and exceptional team," said Fernando Flores. "Los Cabos is an incredibly meaningful place for me and my family, and I am excited to deepen our connection to this magical destination by creating unforgettable experiences at Esperanza, a property with one of the most impressive legacies in Los Cabos."

Flores joins Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection from the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, where his visionary leadership led the property to become the first luxury resort in Cabo to achieve a double Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide. Known for his culinary creativity and commitment to curating unforgettable guest experiences, Flores introduced acclaimed programming such as the Agave Study, TRAVESÍA at Su Cocina, and the Festival of Flavors, an immersive guest chef series that brought internationally celebrated culinary talent including former James Beard Award winners, The World's 50 Best Restaurant-honored chefs, acclaimed Michelin star-honored chefs, and Top Chef winners to Los Cabos.

In 2020, Flores had the honor of being invited to join a distinguished group of hospitality industry professionals for a two-year term on the Forbes Travel Guide Standards Advisory Committee. In this role, he contributed to refining global industry standards while representing the Mexico and Caribbean region within the Americas.

About Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection is Los Cabos' most iconic luxury resort located within the private Punta Ballena community. Overlooking a pristine private beach with stunning views of Los Cabos' Lands End, the resort boasts 44 casitas, 45 villas, nine suites and four haciendas offering guests barefoot luxury infused with the spirit of Baja. The resort features six restaurants, including the signature oceanfront Cocina del Mar restaurant with intimate open-air terraces perched dramatically above the water's edge; The Spa at Esperanza; four breathtaking pools, including an adults-only two-tiered infinity pool and a family pool; tennis and pickleball courts; access to world-class golf courses and an Auberge Adventures menu of only-in-Cabo land and sea experiences.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/esperanza

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Westside and Northside Lexus, Accelerated Solutions Group, The Friedkin Group International, Copilot Capital, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Everton Football Club, AS Roma, AS Cannes, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

